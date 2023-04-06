Graphano Energy Ltd. Proposes to Extend Warrants

Vancouver, April 5, 2023 - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 12,334,240 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by 24 months to August 27, 2025 (the "Warrant Extension"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts"), which closed on December 22, 2020, and April 19, 2021, respectively. The Subscription Receipts converted into the underlying common shares and Warrants upon the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on August 27, 2021. The Warrants are currently set to expire on August 27, 2023. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.52 per common share. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same.

The Company has made an application to the TSXV in respect of the Warrant Extension, which is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

A total of 2,433,844 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of the Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

