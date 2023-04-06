Arizona Silver Releases Q1-2023 Geological Drill Sections for the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Arizona

Vancouver, April 06, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is releasing the geological sections from the March 2023 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Philadelphia epithermal gold-silver project in Mohave County, Arizona. The program consisted of 12 holes for a total of 1256 metres. Assay results are awaited.

Six sections present the new drill holes. Three sections are from the Rising Fawn Zone and three sections are from the Perry Zone. These drill holes fill two gaps that existed previously in the drill hole density and straddle the fences of hole completed in 2021-2022 at the north end of the Perry Zone.

Drill thicknesses of "visibly mineralized intervals" range from 55-82 metres in the Rising Fawn Zone with an estimated true thickness of 50-60 metres (See Sections RF2, 3 and 4). In the Perry Zone the drill thickness ranges from 30-76 metres with an estimated true thickness of 30-45 metres (See Sections MP_260, 300 and 330) . The HW vein is primarily present in the holes completed in the Perry Zone and in one hole completed in the Rising Fawn Zone. Where it is absent the drill rig may have been positioned on top of the HW vein in several drill holes, concealed by surface material.

Mr Greg Hahn. VP-Exploration comments, "These geologic sections demonstrate excellent continuity of the host geology and stockwork mineralization from two areas separated by +300 metres of strike. They form part of a continuously mineralized system with a total strike length drilled over at least 1.7 kilometers. Continuity of mineralization down dip is impressive to date, with a dip length of at least 200 metres demonstrated. Mineralizatian continues to remain open down-dip and along strike"

Click here to view the Q1-2023 Geological Drill Sections.

Visibly mineralized intervals are defined by the presence of stockwork quartz with or without a pronounced hanging wall vein (the HW vein). Occasionally visible gold ("VG") is present in panned concentrates from the drill rejects. Gold may or may not be present throughout 'visibly mineralized intervals" and gold may be present above and/or below the "visibly mineralized intervals' where no quartz is visible.

The geological sections represent three major rock units on the property: Upper Volcanics, Tr2 Rhyolite Dike, and Granite. All three rock units can contain gold elsewhere on the property. Quartz stockwork and/or silicification is replete throughout the Tr2 rhyolite dike and extends into the underlying granite for variable distances. Quartz stockwork is not evident in the upper volcanics. Mineralization at the Rising Fawn zone is dominantly within the granite and is consistent with mineralization evident on surface. Mineralization in the Perry Zone is dominantly in the Tr2 rhyolite with increasing amounts of mineralized granite in the deeper drill holes. The zone is only exposed on surface in one old prospect trench.

QA/QC Program

All drill samples have been delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona for sample preparation under a strict chain of custody. All assaying will be conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. At the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

