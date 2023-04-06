African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

Vancouver, April 6, 2023 - African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release dated March 20, 2023, announcing the Company's intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation"), the Consolidation will be effective Monday April 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

African Energy Metals' Common Shares will commence trading under the current trading symbol "CUCO" at the opening of trading on April 10, 2023 on a post-consolidated basis.

On the Effective Date, letters of transmittal will be mailed to all registered shareholders holding share certificates with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates and a copy of the letter will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Company's new CUSIP number is 00833F208 and its new ISIN is CA00833F2089.

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman

Phone: +1-604-428-7050

Email: info@africanenergymetals.com

Website: www.africanenergymetals.com

