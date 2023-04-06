Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Foraco Announces Election of Directors

18:11 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, April 6, 2023 - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announces the voting results at the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 6, 2023 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders

 PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 255,609 65,272,058 10,415,728 75,943,395 99.92% Adopted
AGAINST 58,430 58,430 0.08%
ABSTAIN


Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders

 PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,776,276 75,303,943 99.08% Adopted
AGAINST 697,882 697,882 0.92%
ABSTAIN


Bruno Chabas

Shareholders

 PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,565,556 75,093,223 98.80% Adopted
AGAINST 908,602 908,602 1.20%
ABSTAIN


Warren Holmes

Shareholders

 PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,565,556 75,093,223 98.80% Adopted
AGAINST 908,602 908,602 1.20%
ABSTAIN


Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders

 PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,565,556 75,093,223 98.80% Adopted
AGAINST 908,602 908,602 1.20%
ABSTAIN


Diercxsens Investment & Advisory BV

Shareholders

 PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,616,886 75,144,553 98.87% Adopted
AGAINST 857,272 857,272 1.13%
ABSTAIN

In addition, the Meeting voted 99.99 % in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Company's statutory filings are available at www.sedar.com.

The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedar.com.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco visit www.foraco.com or please contact:

Fabien Sevestre
Email: ir@foraco.com
Tel: (705) 495-6363

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161523


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA
Bergbau
Frankreich
A0MYBD
FR0010492199
www.foraco.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap