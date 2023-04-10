Menü Artikel
Condor Receives Payment from Element79 Gold Corp

11:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2023 - Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) announces that it has received the March 31, 2023 payment of US$200,000 from Element79 Gold Corp. ("Element79"). Element79 became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see Condor's news release of January 7, 2021)

The next scheduled payment is due on or before December 21, 2023.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748298/Condor-Receives-Payment-from-Element79-Gold-Corp


