Director/PDMR Shareholding
09:00 Uhr | GlobeNewswire
Endeavour Mining Plc
11 April 2023
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Sébastien de Montessus
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|303,289
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Sébastien de Montessus
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|5,722
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|2022 Grant -11,832
2021 Grant -11,277
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|2023 Grant 81,035
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Mark Morcombe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|104,256
|Aggregated information
|
- 104,256 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Mark Morcombe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|1,967
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
- PDMR Notification_SdM_Guy Young and Mark Morcombe LTIPs grants 11 April 2023 vf