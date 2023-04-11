Menü Artikel
Director/PDMR Shareholding

09:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Endeavour Mining Plc
11 April 2023

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Sébastien de Montessus
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency N/A
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
N/A 303,289
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 303,289 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Sébastien de Montessus
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Currency N/A
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
N/A 5,722
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 5,722 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
N/A 2022 Grant -11,832

2021 Grant -11,277
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 23,109 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
N/A 2023 Grant 81,035
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 81,035 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Mark Morcombe
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency GBP
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
104,256
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

- 104,256 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Mark Morcombe
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status PDMR
Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining Plc
b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Currency N/A
d)



 Price and volume

 Price Volume
N/A 1,967
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 1,967 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

