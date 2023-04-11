E3 Lithium Receives License for Field Pilot Plant and Provides Progress Update

CALGARY, April 11, 2023 - E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3" or the "Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce it has received approval on its Facility Application from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for its 2023 field pilot plant. The license granted by the AER allows E3 to construct and operate the necessary equipment to run the direct lithium extraction pilot, planned to begin operations in Q3 2023.

The pilot plant will be located at the first well E3 drilled in its 2022 inaugural drill program, located east of the Town of Olds in E3's Clearwater Project Area. In the February 2, 2023 news release, E3 outlined the details and timeline expected for the field pilot.

The field pilot is on schedule, with site construction and pre-operation planned to commence in early May. As outlined previously, E3 has been developing multiple potential flow sheets and the pilot is designed to be able to test several lithium extraction systems to define the optimal commercial design. Additional details and the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the process systems will be outlined by June of this year, ahead of the pilot operations.

"Since communicating our plans to start operating our field pilot plant in Q3 of this year, we have made excellent progress," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "We are incredibly excited to be field testing ion exchange technology for direct lithium extraction in real-world operating conditions this year."

E3 will continue to provide updates on its field pilot throughout 2023.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District (measured & indicated) will be available 45 days from March 21, 2023. All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

