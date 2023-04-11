Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Sayona North American Lithium Complex

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured North American Lithium Inc.'s ("NAL") lithium complex on Monday, April 3, 2023. Jourdan entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with NAL respecting a portion of its Vall?e property, which is directly east of the NAL complex. Jourdan owns a total of 16,000 hectares of land east of the NAL complex. NAL is a majority-owned indirect subsidiary of Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX: SYA; OTCQB: SYAXF) ("Sayona"). Mr. Trudeau met with Brett Lynch, Sayona's CEO, and the Sayona team, in recognition of the NAL complex starting production, giving NAL the distinction of becoming Canada's only lithium producer.



Mr. Lynch stated, "We were honoured to have Prime Minister Trudeau come and visit the operating NAL complex. He understands the importance of lithium as a critical mineral, and he was anxious to come and see Canada's only lithium operating mine. We made note that we are partnered with Jourdan, a proud Canadian company with long roots in Quebec, with whom together we plan to undertake a drill program on adjacent claims to NAL's properties set to start in May 2023."

Mr. Richard Quesnel, Jourdan's Executive Chairman stated, "We appreciate the Prime Minister's visit to the NAL complex. It signals to Canadians the significance of lithium as an energy storage component, especially in a province rich in renewable energy generated from hydroelectric resources. We are proud to have a joint venture with our neighbour North American Lithium, which owns the only operating lithium mine in Canada. Together, we look forward to contributing to the lithium market."

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's plans with NAL to commence a drill program in May 2023 and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

