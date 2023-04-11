Prime Mining Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 -- Prime Mining Corp. ("Prime", or the "Company") (TSX.V: PRYM, OTCQX: PRMNF, Frankfurt: O4V3) announces that it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants issued on December 22, 2022 (the "Warrants") under the warrant indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company (the "Warrant Agent") and dated December 22, 2022 (the "Warrant Indenture").

Chief Executive Office Daniel Kunz commented, "Early exercise of warrants from the recent oversubscribed private placement strengthens our treasury at an exciting and important time for the Company. We remain on schedule to release our resource update in May 2023; the update will include approximately 100,000 metres of new drilling completed by Prime since the acquisition of the Los Reyes project. Proceeds from the warrant exercise will allow us to expand our 2023 drill program and accelerate our efforts to unlock the full value of Los Reyes. We are particularly excited that we will be able to increase the drill budget for work on the new exploration targets that lie outside the known resource areas. These numerous, exciting 'Generative Areas' targets are described in our news release of February 27, 2023."

Executive Vice President - Exploration Scott Smith added, "With this funding we will continue our disciplined, phased exploration program on the known high-grade, open-pit oxide gold-silver resource areas at Zapote-Tahonitas, Central and Guadalupe and will expand our Generative Areas work program, where we have multiple high-potential, under-explored zones of gold-silver mineralization identified by surface mapping and sampling. The additional funds will also expand early-work programs designed to de-risk other aspects of our project including metallurgical test work and internal engineering studies."

Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $2.50 over any period of ten consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration (the "Acceleration Notice") is delivered to holders of the Warrants. The Company intends to deliver the Acceleration Notice to holders of the Warrants indicating the election of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to May 8, 2023 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date").

Any Warrants that have not been exercised by 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 8, 2023 will automatically be cancelled.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.00. If all Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total $28,060,000, however there can be no assurance that any Warrants will be exercised prior to the Accelerated Expiry Date.

Warrant holders who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the exercise requirements contained in the Acceleration Notice, the Warrant Indenture and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants, and contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting the exercise form and any other applicable documentation to the Warrant Agent.

About Prime Mining Corp.

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The company has a well-planned capital structure with significant management team and insider ownership.

