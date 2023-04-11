Rackla Metals Provides Exploration Update on Yukon and NWT Properties

Vancouver, April 11, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that plans for the 2023 exploration program at the Astro, HIT, SER, Jos and Rak Main properties are well underway.

The Company has a permit for the drill program at Astro and has recently received approval of the Class 1 Notification for work on the HIT and SER properties in Yukon. The planned work program on the Jos and Rak Main properties is below the threshold required for a permit.

Also, the Company has agreements in place for a camp management contractor (Archer Cathro and Associates Ltd.), an airborne geophysical contractor (Precision GeoSurveys Inc.) and a diamond drill contractor (Superior Diamond Drilling Inc.) for the 2023 exploration program.

Rackla Metals properties are within the Tombstone Gold Belt that extends through Alaska, Yukon and Northwest Territories. The Company's properties are located 70 km east of Snowline Gold's (CSE:SGD) Valley discovery; in proximity to the Yukon/NWT border. The geological target at Valley and on Rackla's properties is a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS). Rackla is planning a comprehesive program including an airborne magnetic survey, photogrametric surveying, soil and stream sediment sampling, geological mapping, prospecting and a minimum of 3,000m of diamond drillng. The Company anticipates that the exploration program will commence on or around June 1.

Simon Ridgway, CEO, commented that "We are pleased with the pace of our progress in permitting and hiring contractors in preparation for our exploration program planned for this June that includes a minimum of 3,000m of diamond drilling. Recent, continued investment by other companies in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt in gold exploration, development and acquisition combined with what looks to be a strengthening gold market is also encouraging."

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

