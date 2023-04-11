Ares Strategic Mining Closes US$4,420,000 Financing for Construction Phase

Ares has a plant, April 11th, 2023 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), possessing the only permitted fluorspar mine in the United States, is pleased to announce it has closed a loan of $4,420,000 USD ($6,000,000 CAD) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under its Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program (B&I). The B&I program is deployed by the Federal Government to promote rural development and higher paying wages.

The Company arranged this non-dilutive financing to exclusively develop the Company's manufacturing operation at its processing site in Delta, Utah. The manufacturing operation will be the first of its kind in the country and will be looking to bring back an entire industry to the United States. Fluorspar is used in the manufacture of steel, aluminum, hydrofluoric acid, lithium-ion batteries, electronics, cement, and glass industries. Currently 100% of all the U.S' fluorspar is imported, and the Company will be looking to become the only domestic producer.

The funds will be diligently deployed to create value for investors with a focus on production and developing cashflow for the Company. The USDA financing is widely accepted as among the least expensive financing options available in the country. The Federal support for the Company's project will give the Company far greater ability to accelerate its plans. The proceeds will be expended on the manufacturing facility construction and infrastructure.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "This financing is a major advancement for the Company, and great news for our shareholders. The closing has taken an extended time, which has slowed Ares' ability to advance as quickly as planned but has allowed the Company to comprehensively plan for the next stage of development. We have already obtained a processing plant, and the expertise needed to construct our facility. This financing provides the company with the resources it needs to complete our plant manufacturing operation construction, complete the tailings dam, upgrade the water wells, finish the rail spur, and have an operational facility ready to manufacture."

In 2018 the U.S. government classified fluorspar as a Critical Mineral, "deemed critical to U.S. national security and the economy". Fluorspar remains the only non-metallic Critical Mineral which is 100% imported in the entire country. Fluorspar's classification as a Critical Mineral in the United States translates to a faster permitting period, enabling mining operations to initiate more quickly than operations for conventional minerals. Fluorspar

The Company has arranged a 15-year term, with interest-Only payments monthly for the first 12 months, followed by monthly principal and interest payments, fully amortizing the principal balance over the remaining 168-month period.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

100% owned - 5,982 acres - 353 Claims

Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

