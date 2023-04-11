Teck Confirms Receipt of Revised Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Glencore

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2023 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Glencore plc, which would see that company acquire Teck.

Glencore's revised proposal appears to be largely unchanged, with the exception of a cash consideration alternative in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity. The revised proposal does not provide an increase in the overall value to be received by Teck shareholders or appear to address material risks previously raised by Teck.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Teck's Board of Directors (the "Board") will carefully and expeditiously review and evaluate the new proposal. Teck will advise shareholders of the Board's decision regarding the revised proposal as soon as practicable.

As previously announced on April 3, 2023, following a detailed review and assessment of a similar unsolicited proposal from Glencore, Teck's Board unanimously determined that the proposal was not actionable and not in the best interests of Teck or its shareholders. The Board determined that the previously rejected Glencore proposal would have exposed Teck shareholders to material risks and uncertainty and would have transferred significant value to Glencore at the expense of Teck shareholders.

