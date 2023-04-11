Menü Artikel
Arizona Metals First Drill Hole at the Western Target Intersects a Broad Interval of 63 Metres of Sulphide-Bearing Core, Including 16 Metres of VMS Mineralization

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that the first hole (KM-23-104) drilled at the Western Target of the Kay Mine Project intersected 16 metres of stringer to semi-massive sulphide mineralization, including visible copper sulphide (chalcopyrite) and zinc sulphide (sphalerite). The VMS mineralization occurs within a broader interval of syn-mineral quartz-carbonate veining accompanied by sulphide minerals (pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite) and anomalous zinc and copper readings from onsite portable XRF. This hole ended in sulphide-bearing core but was stopped at 888 metres downhole due to separated drill rods. Hole 104 has been submitted for assay and results are pending. A new branch hole, KM-23-104A, has been wedged up-hole in order to continue testing this new zone of mineralization (Fig. 2).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005721/en/

Figure 1. Plan view of Kay project exploration targets, drill intercepts, and drill infrastructure. Hole KM-23-104, intersected a broad interval of 63 metres of sulphide-bearing core, Including 16 metres of VMS mineralization. The true width of mineralization in this area is yet to be determined. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Company believes that KM-23-104 intersected mineralization on the limb of an anticline along the prospective felsic host-rock horizon identified on the project. A drill rig is being moved to pad W2 to test for mineralization along strike to the north of this prospective stratigraphic horizon (Fig. 1). A hole here, KM-23-107, will commence shortly.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "Intersecting such a broad interval of VMS mineralization in our very first hole at the Western Target is extremely gratifying, and is another step towards confirming our thesis that mineralization extends on our claims well beyond the footprint of the Kay Mine Deposit. We have observed mineralization and alteration in this first hole that is similar to what we see in proximity to massive sulphide mineralization at the Kay Mine Deposit. With this first successful hole to guide our targeting, we are moving a second drill to the Western Target to accelerate our testing of the new mineralized zone."

Mark Hannington, Technical Advisor, commented "The assemblage of chlorite-pyrite-pyrrhotite-sphalerite encountered in the first hole at the Western Target is classic stringer mineralization typically seen at the margins of VMS deposits. Due to deformation, stringer mineralization is usually strongly transposed into the cleavage, so any associated massive sulfides may be along strike or even detached from the stringers (parallel to the axial plane of the folds). This is very similar to the deformed stringer mineralization in a number of large VMS deposits."

Table 1. Summary drill logs of mineralized intervals in hole KM-23-104

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

 Description

240.8

244.9

4.1

 Felsic graphite schist with weak stringers of pyrite and trace chalcopyrite

535.5

536.1

0.6

 Semi-massive arsenopyrite

547.0

552.8

5.8

 Felsic graphite schist with weak stringers of pyrite and trace chalcopyrite

569.1

571.5

2.4

 Felsic graphite schist with weak stringers of pyrrhotite and trace chalcopyrite

571.5

572.1

0.6

 Semi-massive pyrite

578.7

579.7

1.1

 Felsic graphite schist with patchy disseminated pyrrhotite

825.1

858.0

32.9

 Felsic to intermediate volcaniclastics and volcanic breccia containing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins and laminated sulfides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite)

858.0

874.2

16.2

 Coarse felsic-intermediate volcaniclastics and volcanic breccia with semi-massive, stringer, and disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite with trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite, black chlorite, and intense quartz-carbonate alteration.

874.2

887.7

13.6

 Felsic to intermediate volcaniclastic and volcanic breccia containing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins and laminated sulfides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite)

Recent surface sampling also returned up to 8.6% Cu in oxidized outcrop samples near the surface projection of the drilled mineralization (Figures 2 and 3). Another surface sample contained 3.3% Cu along the prospective stratigraphic horizon approximately 700 m north of drill pad W1. These samples are further confirmation of broadly distributed mineralization on the Kay project.

Arizona Metals is fully-funded (with $53 million in cash at Dec 31, 2022) to complete the remaining 2,900 meters planned for the Phase 2 program at Kay Mine Deposit (budgeted at $1.2 million) as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the Phase 3 program (budgeted at $32 million), which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading west of the Kay Mine Deposit, as well as possible northern and southern extensions.

Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent
Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq%
KM-21-17

429.5

449.9

20.4

1.81

1.10

1.20

21.2

0.17

3.14

5.15

8.18

2.73

4.47

7.10
including

429.5

434.0

4.6

4.61

1.73

1.91

29.1

0.24

6.68

10.96

17.39

5.92

9.70

15.39
including

432.7

434.0

1.4

0.52

6.81

8.29

40.0

1.10

8.41

13.79

21.89

6.76

11.09

17.60
KM-21-17

504.4

505.4

0.9

1.19

4.73

0.05

9.0

0.00

4.17

6.83

10.84

3.20

5.24

8.31
KM-21-18

404.3

429.8

25.5

0.35

0.86

1.71

15.8

0.23

1.71

2.80

4.44

1.43

2.35

3.72
including

408.6

410.6

2.0

0.50

2.22

7.25

64.4

0.82

5.33

8.74

13.87

4.51

7.39

11.72
including

424.9

427.3

2.4

1.60

2.59

3.16

18.0

0.52

4.66

7.64

12.12

3.92

6.43

10.21
KM-21-18A

391.4

423.8

32.5

1.09

0.62

1.25

17.7

0.15

2.13

3.48

5.53

1.85

3.04

4.82
including

393.3

395.8

2.4

9.57

2.83

2.72

40.9

0.28

12.73

20.87

33.12

11.36

18.63

29.56
KM-21-19

377.8

378.3

0.5

3.39

5.59

6.83

128.0

0.63

10.58

17.34

27.52

8.81

14.44

22.92
KM-21-20

442.7

443.6

0.9

2.56

0.52

3.52

18.5

0.14

4.40

7.22

11.45

3.98

6.52

10.34
KM-21-20

456.0

458.1

2.1

1.49

0.35

0.14

6.0

0.04

1.81

2.97

4.71

1.63

2.66

4.23
KM-21-21

452.6

495.5

42.8

0.80

0.78

1.52

15.1

0.15

2.01

3.29

5.22

1.73

2.83

4.49
including

488.7

493.5

4.8

0.26

2.50

6.13

27.6

0.54

4.48

7.34

11.65

3.74

6.13

9.73
KM-21-21A

422.0

431.4

9.4

1.17

0.57

2.25

8.6

0.36

2.53

4.15

6.58

2.25

3.68

5.85
KM-21-21A

439.1

502.1

63.0

0.45

1.28

3.14

58.8

0.77

3.08

5.04

8.00

2.57

4.21

6.67
including

465.0

481.9

16.9

0.52

2.45

4.05

80.9

0.99

4.43

7.26

11.53

3.62

5.94

9.42
KM-21-22

679.4

682.8

3.4

0.79

0.95

0.06

12.0

0.01

1.49

2.44

3.87

1.23

2.01

3.20
KM-21-23

394.4

401.4

7.0

0.36

0.93

1.94

13.5

1.17

2.05

3.35

5.32

1.73

2.84

4.51
KM-21-23

438.6

459.2

20.6

0.17

1.18

1.93

27.8

0.37

1.94

3.17

5.03

1.58

2.59

4.11
KM-21-24

501.2

592.1

90.8

0.45

1.33

3.42

44.6

0.41

3.02

4.95

7.86

2.53

4.15

6.59
including

501.2

521.7

20.4

1.34

1.70

6.35

113.1

0.66

5.86

9.60

15.24

4.99

8.18

12.99
including

520.9

521.7

0.8

1.75

16.50

9.55

574.0

1.22

20.31

33.29

52.82

15.57

25.52

40.50
including

575.9

592.1

16.2

0.16

2.50

6.00

44.4

0.79

4.51

7.40

11.74

3.75

6.14

9.74
including

588.7

590.4

1.7

0.47

9.98

23.70

18.2

0.13

15.84

25.96

41.20

13.21

21.65

34.36
KM-21-25

662.6

741.3

78.6

1.41

2.33

2.79

43.4

0.35

4.33

7.10

11.26

3.61

5.92

9.40
including

663.2

672.7

9.4

8.06

1.84

1.31

92.3

0.15

10.45

17.13

27.18

9.30

15.24

24.19
including

693.0

703.9

11.0

0.68

6.28

10.40

99.7

1.17

9.56

15.66

24.86

7.79

12.77

20.27
KM-21-25A

654.7

719.9

65.2

1.04

1.94

2.15

18.9

0.18

3.25

5.32

8.44

2.71

4.43

7.04
including

655.5

662.8

7.3

3.66

2.09

1.85

30.2

0.21

5.93

9.73

15.44

5.17

8.47

13.44
including

710.8

716.9

6.1

2.72

7.95

3.73

37.4

0.31

9.37

15.36

24.38

7.52

12.33

19.56
KM-21-25B

647.2

648.9

1.7

0.13

0.58

2.41

62.1

0.64

2.04

3.35

5.31

1.70

2.79

4.42
KM-21-25B

655.6

659.9

4.3

0.93

0.91

0.91

25.3

0.19

2.07

3.40

5.40

1.75

2.88

4.56
KM-21-25B

666.0

667.8

1.8

0.60

0.72

2.98

33.5

0.43

2.55

4.18

6.63

2.20

3.61

5.72
KM-21-25B

673.3

674.7

1.4

0.08

2.10

2.39

23.0

0.33

2.53

4.15

6.58

2.01

3.29

5.23
KM-21-25B

681.2

682.6

1.4

0.09

1.54

2.98

11.0

0.35

2.34

3.83

6.08

1.93

3.16

5.01
KM-21-26

506.7

582.8

76.0

0.79

1.61

4.23

32.7

0.54

3.78

6.19

9.83

3.21

5.27

8.36
including

511.1

526.1

14.9

0.73

1.78

9.68

43.3

0.77

6.05

9.92

15.74

5.26

8.63

13.69
including

573.8

582.8

9.0

4.02

6.06

3.32

18.2

0.19

9.18

15.04

23.87

7.64

12.52

19.87
KM-21-27

706.8

738.2

31.4

1.58

0.16

0.69

9.0

0.06

2.03

3.33

5.28

1.85

3.03

4.80
KM-21-27

764.4

777.4

13.0

2.85

0.48

0.17

8.5

0.02

3.29

5.39

8.55

2.97

4.87

7.73
KM-21-27A

666.3

769.4

103.1

0.79

1.06

1.90

35.8

0.42

2.54

4.17

6.62

2.15

3.52

5.59
including

666.3

687.0

20.7

3.21

1.39

1.26

19.4

0.20

4.74

7.77

12.33

4.18

6.84

10.86
including

706.4

724.6

18.3

0.69

2.69

4.70

92.2

1.21

5.13

8.41

13.35

4.22

6.91

10.97
including

752.9

763.8

11.0

0.07

1.07

4.68

95.3

0.98

3.49

5.73

9.09

2.92

4.78

7.59
KM-21-27B

665.8

762.9

97.1

1.31

1.62

3.21

31.7

0.40

3.88

6.35

10.08

3.31

5.42

8.61
including

702.0

723.0

21.0

0.87

4.56

9.03

81.5

1.10

8.01

13.13

20.83

6.63

10.87

17.25
including

723.0

738.2

15.2

4.97

0.36

0.42

18.7

0.05

5.51

9.03

14.33

5.04

8.26

13.11
KM-21-28

640.7

694.9

54.3

1.87

2.85

5.03

29.4

0.70

5.93

9.72

15.43

5.04

8.26

13.12
including

660.2

671.6

11.4

0.54

4.29

9.30

32.2

1.17

7.24

11.87

18.84

6.04

9.89

15.70
including

681.1

689.0

7.9

4.39

9.47

10.34

93.1

2.41

15.42

25.27

40.10

12.80

20.98

33.29
including

690.4

692.6

2.2

16.06

0.82

0.06

55.8

0.01

17.02

27.90

44.28

15.62

25.61

40.64
KM-21-29

393.0

393.8

0.8

0.43

1.54

4.92

9.0

0.21

3.38

5.54

8.79

2.89

4.74

7.53
KM-21-30

264.9

267.9

3.0

1.18

0.02

0.01

1.5

0.00

1.21

1.98

3.15

1.12

1.83

2.91
KM-21-32

316.4

320.0

3.7

1.84

1.29

2.47

38.5

0.30

3.95

6.47

10.27

3.41

5.60

8.88
KM-21-32

342.9

345.9

3.0

0.67

0.52

2.70

13.0

0.15

2.16

3.54

5.62

1.90

3.12

4.95
KM-21-32

358.9

368.4

9.4

0.60

1.47

1.99

45.7

0.35

2.70

4.42

7.01

2.22

3.63

5.76
KM-21-33

171.3

172.5

1.2

3.79

0.45

0.21

63.0

0.17

4.69

7.68

12.19

4.19

6.86

10.89
KM-21-34

299.3

303.9

4.6

0.29

1.69

0.94

46.3

0.26

2.12

3.47

5.50

1.65

2.70

4.29
KM-21-34

309.7

310.9

1.2

2.27

0.56

1.55

19.9

0.08

3.38

5.54

8.80

3.03

4.96

7.87
KM-21-35

609.6

615.1

5.5

0.92

1.26

1.71

57.7

0.02

2.80

4.60

7.29

2.33

3.82

6.06
including

609.6

613.0

3.4

1.39

1.69

1.98

54.0

0.01

3.61

5.92

9.40

3.03

4.96

7.87
KM-21-38

406.5

407.8

1.4

0.60

1.08

9.41

4.0

0.25

4.96

8.13

12.90

4.42

7.24

11.49
KM-21-38

467.4

476.1

8.7

0.09

1.73

3.87

61.1

1.22

3.38

5.55

8.80

2.78

4.56

7.23
including

470.0

475.2

5.2

0.12

2.44

5.68

87.5

1.79

4.88

8.01

12.71

4.02

6.59

10.46
KM-21-40

589.8

613.8

24.0

4.98

0.61

0.98

23.4

0.45

6.01

9.86

15.65

5.46

8.95

14.21
including

589.8

597.9

8.1

7.63

0.43

0.39

27.1

0.17

8.30

13.60

21.58

7.61

12.47

19.78
KM-21-40

627.9

680.8

52.9

0.47

2.91

3.40

35.7

0.40

3.93

6.44

10.22

3.17

5.20

8.25
including

641.1

648.3

7.2

1.15

7.66

8.27

88.5

0.92

9.90

16.23

25.76

7.95

13.03

20.68
including

670.3

674.1

3.8

1.53

10.89

9.47

24.6

0.61

12.15

19.91

31.59

9.69

15.88

25.19
KM-21-41

462.6

559.3

96.7

1.04

1.54

2.66

40.8

0.35

3.41

5.59

8.86

2.87

4.71

7.47
including

503.2

514.2

11.0

0.99

5.34

8.17

106.3

1.63

8.59

14.08

22.35

7.02

11.51

18.26
including

546.7

558.1

11.4

5.86

5.83

3.24

185.4

0.04

12.14

19.90

31.58

10.15

16.64

26.40
including

553.1

556.9

3.8

7.11

9.55

5.70

505.8

0.09

19.16

31.41

49.84

15.62

25.59

40.62
KM-21-42

803.5

810.3

6.9

0.05

1.60

1.58

64.3

0.35

2.22

3.64

5.78

1.73

2.83

4.49
KM-21-42

835.5

839.7

4.3

0.63

2.46

2.15

21.7

0.21

3.18

5.20

8.26

2.56

4.20

6.67
KM-21-42

853.7

854.7

0.9

0.11

1.63

2.88

28.0

0.40

2.52

4.13

6.55

2.05

3.37

5.34
KM-21-42A

786.7

787.6

0.9

0.03

3.61

2.18

17.0

0.70

3.36

5.51

8.74

2.58

4.22

6.70
KM-21-42A

805.4

811.1

5.6

6.17

0.92

0.18

39.5

0.01

7.12

11.68

18.53

6.43

10.54

16.72
including

807.0

808.9

2.0

10.72

0.87

0.11

61.8

0.00

11.79

19.32

30.66

10.74

17.60

27.93
KM-21-42A

840.9

877.2

36.3

0.55

0.62

1.35

10.7

0.13

1.56

2.56

4.06

1.34

2.20

3.49
KM-21-42B

808.0

811.2

3.2

0.29

2.06

5.77

63.0

0.94

4.47

7.33

11.63

3.74

6.13

9.72
KM-21-42B

816.9

819.9

3.0

2.31

0.66

1.23

16.0

0.15

3.35

5.49

8.71

2.99

4.90

7.77
KM-21-42B

835.5

840.8

5.3

0.02

0.73

2.93

13.5

0.24

1.75

2.87

4.56

1.49

2.45

3.88
KM-21-42C

849.2

877.4

28.2

3.81

0.47

0.29

12.5

0.09

4.32

7.08

11.24

3.93

6.44

10.23
including

849.2

854.7

5.5

14.57

0.66

0.16

37.5

0.03

15.34

25.14

39.89

14.11

23.12

36.70
including

863.8

869.4

5.6

2.29

1.17

0.59

13.1

0.25

3.39

5.55

8.81

2.96

4.85

7.70
including

874.8

877.4

2.6

2.83

0.26

0.03

7.2

0.01

3.06

5.02

7.96

2.80

4.59

7.28
KM-21-42C

886.1

889.1

3.0

0.87

0.88

0.50

5.2

0.05

1.65

2.71

4.30

1.40

2.30

3.65
KM-21-43

583.7

607.1

23.4

0.39

0.25

3.68

3.1

0.02

1.98

3.25

5.15

1.79

2.93

4.65
including

598.9

599.8

0.9

0.50

0.18

11.30

3.0

0.03

4.99

8.17

12.97

4.56

7.48

11.87
KM-21-43

616.0

633.1

17.1

1.81

0.17

0.14

8.2

0.03

2.04

3.34

5.31

1.86

3.05

4.84
including

631.2

633.1

1.8

6.30

0.61

0.09

25.0

0.01

6.91

11.32

17.97

6.30

10.32

16.38
KM-21-44

353.4

377.3

23.9

0.34

0.97

2.52

18.3

0.33

2.12

3.47

5.50

1.79

2.93

4.65
including

354.0

356.6

2.6

0.23

2.14

7.97

38.9

0.68

5.06

8.29

13.15

4.30

7.05

11.19
KM-21-45

459.6

463.0

3.4

0.32

0.62

6.63

82.3

0.87

4.10

6.71

10.65

3.55

5.82

9.24
including

461.2

462.1

0.9

0.15

1.23

16.90

182.0

2.50

9.39

15.38

24.41

8.17

13.39

21.26
KM-21-46

350.4

362.9

12.4

0.66

2.61

3.69

40.6

0.39

4.08

6.69

10.61

3.34

5.48

8.70
including

350.4

353.3

2.8

0.77

5.19

6.83

107.0

0.72

7.58

12.42

19.70

6.11

10.01

15.88
KM-21-47

433.9

435.9

2.0

0.16

1.88

9.28

138.7

2.17

6.46

10.58

16.79

5.46

8.95

14.20
KM-21-48

605.2

610.7

5.5

3.54

0.45

0.19

12.7

0.05

4.00

6.55

10.40

3.63

5.95

9.45
KM-21-48

630.3

634.6

4.3

1.11

0.34

0.69

12.7

0.11

1.71

2.80

4.45

1.52

2.49

3.95
KM-21-48

685.5

696.8

11.3

0.98

0.05

0.06

4.2

0.02

1.07

1.75

2.77

0.98

1.60

2.54
KM-21-48

715.1

718.4

3.4

2.08

0.04

0.03

4.3

0.01

2.15

3.52

5.59

1.98

3.25

5.16
KM-21-48

723.0

724.5

1.5

1.54

0.07

0.06

4.0

0.02

1.64

2.68

4.26

1.51

2.47

3.92
KM-21-48

735.5

743.6

8.1

0.34

0.60

1.52

9.2

0.07

1.38

2.26

3.59

1.18

1.93

3.06
KM-21-48A

538.0

539.5

1.5

0.31

1.17

2.79

29.0

0.52

2.44

4.01

6.36

2.05

3.35

5.32
KM-21-48A

687.9

696.9

9.0

1.64

0.36

0.79

7.9

0.01

2.23

3.66

5.80

2.01

3.29

5.22
including

687.9

688.8

0.9

0.15

1.53

5.35

5.0

0.01

3.18

5.21

8.27

2.71

4.45

7.06
including

694.9

696.0

1.1

8.36

0.80

0.10

40.0

0.03

9.21

15.10

23.96

8.39

13.75

21.81
KM-21-49 lost hole

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold metal equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 3. Full results to date of Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona. See Table 2 for width and metal equivalency notes.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent
Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq%
KM-21-50

489.5

501.9

12.3

0.98

2.30

6.36

111.9

1.24

5.99

9.81

15.57

5.02

8.24

13.07
including

489.5

493.0

3.4

2.64

3.59

9.49

207.7

1.65

10.49

17.20

27.30

8.86

14.52

23.05
KM-21-50

509.0

562.1

53.1

0.44

0.84

1.28

35.8

0.27

1.79

2.93

4.65

1.48

2.42

3.84
including

538.1

545.6

7.5

0.28

1.94

2.62

112.8

0.82

3.55

5.81

9.23

2.82

4.63

7.34
KM-21-51B

860.5

870.2

9.8

3.00

0.13

0.10

6.5

0.05

3.18

5.21

8.27

2.93

4.80

7.62
including

864.7

865.6

0.9

8.70

0.09

0.09

16.0

0.10

8.93

14.64

23.24

8.27

13.55

21.51
KM-21-51B

881.5

884.2

2.7

0.52

0.22

0.62

28.3

0.14

1.15

1.88

2.98

0.99

1.61

2.56
KM-21-51B

893.7

903.4

9.8

1.51

0.10

0.06

4.4

0.01

1.63

2.67

4.24

1.49

2.45

3.89
including

898.2

899.3

1.1

6.56

0.11

0.10

15.0

0.04

6.79

11.13

17.67

6.28

10.29

16.32
KM-21-52

751.5

758.2

6.7

1.18

0.66

0.98

18.2

0.14

2.14

3.50

5.56

1.86

3.05

4.84
KM-21-52

787.5

789.6

2.1

0.04

1.27

1.68

28.5

0.22

1.73

2.84

4.50

1.38

2.25

3.58
KM-21-52A

763.7

793.1

29.4

0.25

1.12

1.36

51.6

0.47

1.97

3.22

5.11

1.58

2.58

4.10
including

763.7

764.9

1.2

0.38

3.01

8.69

132.0

1.68

6.97

11.43

18.13

5.80

9.50

15.08
including

771.8

774.5

2.7

1.39

2.46

4.59

116.4

1.82

5.98

9.81

15.56

5.00

8.19

12.99
including

781.5

787.6

6.1

0.31

2.63

1.64

119.5

0.65

3.64

5.97

9.47

2.81

4.60

7.30
KM-21-52A

801.3

802.5

1.2

0.42

0.90

1.29

82.0

0.17

2.15

3.52

5.59

1.73

2.83

4.50
KM-21-52A

818.8

820.2

1.4

0.39

1.62

1.29

188.0

0.36

3.45

5.65

8.96

2.66

4.35

6.91
KM-21-52A

831.2

852.4

21.2

0.05

0.91

0.80

27.2

0.29

1.19

1.95

3.10

0.93

1.52

2.42
including

837.0

841.6

4.6

0.03

2.16

1.34

69.0

0.79

2.59

4.24

6.73

1.98

3.24

5.14
KM-21-55

302.7

308.5

5.8

0.66

0.44

0.53

15.8

0.10

1.28

2.10

3.33

1.10

1.80

2.86
KM-21-56

434.6

435.9

1.2

1.53

0.39

0.13

19.0

0.01

1.97

3.23

5.12

1.75

2.86

4.54
KM-21-56

499.1

501.5

2.4

1.53

0.18

7.15

6.4

0.02

4.45

7.29

11.57

4.07

6.68

10.59
including

499.1

500.2

1.1

1.97

0.31

14.55

7.0

0.02

7.81

12.81

20.33

7.16

11.73

18.61
KM-21-56

524.0

525.0

1.1

0.97

0.12

0.07

5.0

0.03

1.12

1.83

2.91

1.01

1.66

2.64
KM-21-56

558.2

563.6

5.3

0.82

0.99

3.09

27.0

0.06

2.84

4.65

7.38

2.44

4.00

6.35
KM-21-56

577.0

578.2

1.2

0.02

1.66

0.47

5.0

0.02

1.26

2.06

3.27

0.92

1.52

2.41
KM-21-57

776.5

784.3

7.8

0.26

2.30

2.59

57.9

0.68

3.27

5.36

8.51

2.61

4.28

6.79
including

777.8

778.8

0.9

0.25

6.62

11.45

105.0

3.33

10.26

16.81

26.68

8.37

13.72

21.77
KM-21-57

819.9

835.5

15.5

1.29

2.17

2.58

90.9

0.27

4.39

7.19

11.41

3.61

5.92

9.40
including

824.0

827.5

3.5

3.69

4.67

3.81

228.5

0.29

9.88

16.19

25.69

8.13

13.33

21.15
KM-21-57

852.5

853.6

1.1

0.30

3.10

2.33

92.0

0.57

3.94

6.46

10.25

3.06

5.02

7.97
KM-21-57A

728.6

735.5

6.9

2.49

1.04

0.57

6.6

0.02

3.40

5.57

8.84

3.00

4.92

7.81
KM-21-57A

759.6

821.4

61.9

1.08

2.60

3.73

32.0

0.50

4.46

7.31

11.60

3.71

6.08

9.65
including

762.3

783.3

21.0

0.42

6.78

9.49

67.9

0.49

8.84

14.50

23.00

7.12

11.67

18.52
KM-22-57B

736.7

862.0

125.3

1.41

0.83

1.27

12.4

0.13

2.53

4.14

6.57

2.21

3.62

5.74
including

739.7

741.6

1.8

9.42

2.37

0.32

8.5

0.03

11.06

18.12

28.76

9.93

16.28

25.84
including

798.3

805.6

7.3

6.35

0.81

3.76

19.5

0.14

8.47

13.89

22.04

7.72

12.65

20.08
KM-22-57C

784.3

885.1

100.9

1.24

1.54

1.56

25.8

0.14

3.02

4.95

7.85

2.54

4.16

6.61
including

829.4

837.9

8.5

1.60

7.71

9.04

100.9

0.35

10.66

17.47

27.72

8.62

14.14

22.43
including

852.2

857.6

5.3

6.81

0.10

0.09

23.3

0.02

7.10

11.63

18.46

6.55

10.73

17.03
KM-21-58

577.0

586.4

9.4

0.43

1.28

2.48

41.3

0.47

2.59

4.25

6.74

2.15

3.52

5.59
KM-21-58

614.2

682.6

68.4

1.30

3.42

3.85

47.2

0.50

5.35

8.78

13.93

4.40

7.22

11.45
including

640.7

648.0

7.3

0.79

4.34

10.20

51.9

0.56

7.90

12.94

20.54

6.60

10.83

17.18
including

668.1

678.6

10.5

5.30

12.19

6.67

194.7

1.88

17.26

28.30

44.90

13.98

22.92

36.37
including

668.1

669.6

1.5

2.55

43.20

7.76

856.0

0.80

38.86

63.69

101.08

28.62

46.90

74.43
KM-21-58A

569.4

641.8

72.5

1.12

1.00

2.84

18.1

0.33

3.03

4.97

7.89

2.64

4.32

6.86
including

584.3

591.9

7.6

0.29

1.19

6.23

4.4

0.40

3.53

5.79

9.19

3.09

5.06

8.02
including

602.3

613.3

11.0

4.02

0.11

1.38

12.6

0.40

4.80

7.88

12.50

4.42

7.25

11.51
including

630.3

630.9

0.7

1.14

6.35

11.20

356.0

0.65

12.28

20.13

31.95

9.89

16.21

25.73
including

633.5

641.8

8.3

1.53

2.33

5.12

26.5

0.36

5.20

8.53

13.53

4.45

7.29

11.56
KM-21-58A

665.5

676.0

10.5

0.12

2.90

3.88

167.5

1.92

5.13

8.41

13.34

4.06

6.65

10.55
including

672.5

676.0

3.5

0.12

6.89

6.40

332.0

3.81

10.26

16.82

26.70

7.98

13.07

20.74
including

673.6

674.5

0.9

0.28

19.65

12.65

844.0

10.20

26.07

42.74

67.82

19.97

32.73

51.94
KM-21-58B

543.2

627.6

84.4

1.05

2.38

3.44

23.8

0.55

4.13

6.77

10.75

3.45

5.66

8.98
including

571.2

582.5

11.3

0.51

5.27

9.96

35.4

1.52

8.18

13.40

21.27

6.76

11.08

17.58
including

605.3

622.7

17.4

3.20

6.19

4.18

40.9

0.22

8.96

14.69

23.31

7.38

12.09

19.19
including

609.6

612.0

2.4

1.45

17.73

7.97

82.5

0.44

16.08

26.35

41.81

12.29

20.15

31.97
KM-22-59A

903.7

905.9

2.1

0.61

0.10

0.65

10.3

0.10

1.02

1.68

2.66

0.92

1.50

2.38
KM-22-60

554.7

648.0

93.3

1.36

5.65

3.25

32.6

0.34

6.39

10.47

16.62

5.08

8.32

13.21
including

591.6

597.7

6.1

0.58

5.62

12.00

56.3

1.40

9.37

15.37

24.38

7.78

12.75

20.24
including

627.0

644.5

17.5

5.22

25.37

4.71

100.6

0.59

23.44

38.42

60.98

18.05

29.59

46.95
including

634.3

635.5

1.2

5.63

273.00

0.18

715.0

0.28

177.99

291.74

462.98

126.03

206.57

327.82
KM-22-61

560.8

580.0

19.2

0.72

0.20

0.69

7.0

0.06

1.18

1.93

3.07

1.05

1.73

2.74
KM-22-62

636.6

682.8

46.2

0.22

1.47

3.22

53.5

0.47

2.89

4.73

7.51

2.37

3.89

6.18
including

644.4

646.2

1.8

0.89

4.36

19.26

133.0

0.77

12.18

19.96

31.68

10.41

17.07

27.09
including

650.7

657.5

6.8

0.34

3.21

9.59

145.2

1.79

7.53

12.34

19.59

6.26

10.26

16.29
including

663.2

665.5

2.3

0.53

8.66

7.82

181.6

1.55

10.60

17.38

27.58

8.30

13.61

21.60
KM-22-62

704.1

706.2

2.1

0.36

2.88

3.33

61.5

0.46

3.99

6.53

10.37

3.18

5.22

8.28
KM-22-62A

582.2

643.6

61.4

0.31

1.27

2.65

40.8

0.58

2.55

4.18

6.64

2.11

3.47

5.50
including

593.1

602.4

9.3

1.15

2.29

4.37

52.4

0.91

4.85

7.94

12.60

4.08

6.68

10.60
including

608.9

617.8

8.8

0.20

1.79

4.26

91.2

1.15

3.90

6.40

10.15

3.20

5.25

8.33
including

627.7

630.9

3.2

0.41

7.10

15.01

180.0

2.77

12.56

20.58

32.66

10.31

16.89

26.81
KM-22-62A

653.8

660.5

6.7

0.26

1.69

2.58

90.4

0.75

3.17

5.19

8.24

2.54

4.17

6.61
KM-22-62B

590.9

599.4

8.5

1.48

0.47

1.04

21.6

0.27

2.39

3.92

6.23

2.12

3.47

5.51
KM-22-62B

606.2

629.0

22.7

0.20

1.05

1.77

21.2

0.23

1.75

2.86

4.54

1.43

2.35

3.73
including

623.8

629.0

5.2

0.21

3.61

6.52

56.6

0.81

5.55

9.09

14.43

4.53

7.42

11.78
KM-22-62C

613.6

630.3

16.8

0.57

0.40

0.48

20.5

0.11

1.18

1.94

3.07

1.01

1.65

2.62
KM-22-62C

638.3

653.8

15.5

0.25

2.34

3.34

34.8

0.34

3.31

5.43

8.62

2.68

4.39

6.97
including

648.5

653.8

5.3

0.32

4.21

6.57

74.7

0.73

6.18

10.12

16.06

5.00

8.19

13.00
KM-22-63

982.2

983.1

0.9

3.41

1.23

2.19

47.0

0.24

5.43

8.90

14.12

4.79

7.85

12.45
KM-22-63A no significant assays
KM-22-63B

890.3

891.8

1.5

0.10

0.47

0.43

15.0

0.08

0.68

1.12

1.77

0.54

0.89

1.41
KM-22-63C no significant assays
KM-22-63D no significant assays
KM-22-64

317.4

325.5

8.1

1.13

0.09

2.30

14.3

0.08

2.20

3.60

5.72

2.00

3.27

5.20
KM-22-65

334.4

337.1

2.7

1.39

0.06

0.34

7.0

0.03

1.62

2.65

4.21

1.48

2.43

3.86
KM-22-66

384.4

414.8

30.5

1.00

0.11

0.09

3.0

0.01

1.13

1.85

2.94

1.03

1.69

2.68
KM-22-67

340.2

345.9

5.8

0.38

0.06

0.55

4.4

0.09

0.69

1.13

1.79

0.62

1.02

1.61
KM-22-68

407.2

408.7

1.5

1.71

0.49

0.08

8.4

0.06

2.11

3.46

5.49

1.88

3.08

4.89
KM-22-68

435.9

446.5

10.7

0.54

0.18

0.29

4.3

0.04

0.80

1.31

2.08

0.71

1.17

1.85
KM-22-69

342.0

343.6

1.6

1.19

0.87

0.96

25.7

0.06

2.30

3.78

5.99

1.97

3.24

5.14
KM-22-70 lost hole
KM-22-71

631.2

648.5

17.3

0.53

0.16

0.21

9.6

0.01

0.78

1.28

2.03

0.69

1.12

1.78
KM-22-71

657.8

668.6

10.8

3.18

0.35

0.16

22.6

0.01

3.64

5.96

9.46

3.29

5.40

8.57
including

657.8

661.4

3.7

6.75

0.28

0.09

30.9

0.02

7.20

11.81

18.74

6.61

10.83

17.19
KM-22-71A

554.3

561.4

7.2

0.39

0.22

0.64

10.3

0.22

0.90

1.47

2.34

0.78

1.29

2.04
KM-22-72

637.6

660.2

22.6

0.34

0.38

1.15

13.0

0.27

1.18

1.93

3.06

1.01

1.66

2.63
KM-22-72

669.3

671.3

2.0

0.17

2.15

4.15

23.1

0.56

3.38

5.55

8.80

2.79

4.57

7.25
KM-22-73 no significant assays
KM-22-74

649.2

688.2

39.0

0.40

1.77

3.39

30.5

0.32

3.09

5.07

8.05

2.56

4.20

6.67
including

652.6

659.8

7.2

0.68

2.57

5.13

18.0

0.11

4.39

7.19

11.42

3.67

6.02

9.55
including

678.5

688.2

9.8

0.15

3.08

5.67

32.0

0.51

4.57

7.50

11.90

3.74

6.13

9.73
KM-22-74

716.3

719.6

3.4

0.03

0.84

2.65

37.5

0.57

1.99

3.26

5.17

1.65

2.71

4.30
KM-22-75

690.7

692.8

2.1

0.23

0.25

0.84

9.3

0.22

0.83

1.36

2.15

0.71

1.17

1.86
KM-22-75

705.0

716.9

11.9

0.67

0.17

0.30

8.0

0.05

0.97

1.58

2.51

0.86

1.41

2.24
KM-22-75

723.1

731.7

8.5

0.31

0.50

1.27

11.6

0.09

1.21

1.99

3.16

1.03

1.69

2.69
KM-22-75

753.5

754.5

1.1

0.23

1.22

1.85

12.0

0.04

1.78

2.92

4.64

1.46

2.39

3.80
KM-22-76 no significant assays
KM-22-77 no significant assays
KM-22-78 no significant assays
KM-22-79

667.8

673.8

5.9

0.11

0.52

1.03

6.9

0.23

0.93

1.52

2.42

0.77

1.27

2.02
KM-22-79

681.8

689.8

7.9

2.12

1.38

3.14

47.2

0.27

4.61

7.55

11.98

4.00

6.55

10.40
KM-22-80

672.8

678.5

5.6

0.35

0.59

0.68

4.9

0.02

1.02

1.67

2.65

0.85

1.40

2.22
KM-22-80

702.9

705.9

3.0

0.13

0.04

0.99

1.0

0.01

0.54

0.89

1.41

0.49

0.81

1.28
KM-22-81

813.8

822.4

8.5

0.10

0.22

0.69

15.5

0.11

0.65

1.07

1.69

0.54

0.89

1.42
KM-22-81A

847.7

852.8

5.2

0.03

0.19

2.04

46.2

0.48

1.40

2.29

3.64

1.19

1.94

3.09
KM-22-81B

801.8

805.6

3.8

9.60

1.81

1.83

44.6

0.23

11.81

19.36

30.72

10.65

17.45

27.70
including

802.7

804.2

1.5

14.80

2.75

2.06

53.0

0.28

17.75

29.10

46.18

16.03

26.27

41.69
KM-22-81B

815.0

816.0

0.9

0.93

0.56

0.49

28.0

0.21

1.72

2.82

4.48

1.47

2.41

3.83
KM-22-81B

821.6

823.0

1.4

0.02

0.03

1.92

28.0

0.40

1.09

1.78

2.83

0.95

1.56

2.47
KM-22-81B

836.5

837.3

0.8

0.05

0.74

0.69

15.0

0.46

0.99

1.62

2.57

0.79

1.29

2.04
KM-22-81C

751.5

754.7

3.2

1.14

0.43

0.56

19.6

0.07

1.79

2.94

4.66

1.57

2.57

4.08
KM-22-81C

775.9

784.0

8.1

0.21

0.13

1.01

18.8

0.22

0.88

1.44

2.29

0.76

1.25

1.99
KM-22-81C

787.0

788.5

1.5

0.03

2.02

1.80

30.0

0.39

2.27

3.73

5.92

1.77

2.91

4.61
KM-22-82

226.5

228.0

1.5

0.14

0.07

1.58

5.4

0.53

0.95

1.55

2.46

0.85

1.40

2.22
KM-22-82

301.8

304.2

2.4

1.18

0.37

0.13

2.6

0.02

1.48

2.42

3.84

1.32

2.16

3.42
KM-22-83 no significant assays
KM-22-84 no significant assays
KM-22-85 no significant assays
KM-22-86 lost hole
KM-22-86A

545.9

546.6

0.7

0.14

0.51

0.14

16.0

0.26

0.69

1.14

1.80

0.54

0.89

1.41
KM-22-86A

563.7

564.8

1.1

0.04

1.11

0.05

13.0

0.11

0.86

1.42

2.25

0.63

1.03

1.63
KM-22-86A

565.6

566.7

1.1

0.05

0.15

0.92

25.9

0.43

0.80

1.30

2.07

0.67

1.10

1.74
KM-22-87

339.9

348.1

8.2

0.29

0.31

0.23

2.0

0.01

0.59

0.96

1.53

0.50

0.82

1.30
including

339.9

340.5

0.6

1.89

0.09

0.04

4.0

0.02

1.99

3.26

5.17

1.83

3.00

4.76
KM-22-88

344.7

345.6

0.9

2.84

0.07

0.06

2.0

0.02

2.93

4.80

7.61

2.71

4.44

7.04
KM-22-89

447.1

448.5

1.4

1.09

0.29

0.06

5.8

0.11

1.36

2.23

3.53

1.21

1.99

3.15
KM-22-90 no significant assays
KM-22-91

399.3

401.1

1.8

0.72

0.66

0.20

3.5

0.02

1.23

2.02

3.21

1.05

1.72

2.73
KM-22-92 no significant assays
KM-22-93

478.7

483.3

4.5

1.85

0.03

0.02

4.6

0.00

1.91

3.13

4.97

1.77

2.90

4.60
KM-22-93

506.6

508.6

2.0

1.63

0.01

0.01

2.2

0.00

1.66

2.72

4.32

1.54

2.52

4.01
KM-22-93

522.4

527.0

4.6

0.85

0.05

0.02

2.6

0.00

0.90

1.48

2.35

0.83

1.36

2.16
KM-22-93

615.1

616.3

1.2

2.85

0.04

0.06

5.0

0.00

2.94

4.81

7.64

2.72

4.45

7.07
KM-22-94

797.4

815.0

17.7

0.73

0.04

0.06

3.1

0.01

0.81

1.33

2.11

0.74

1.22

1.93
including

797.4

798.7

1.4

1.43

0.03

0.02

3.7

0.02

1.49

2.44

3.87

1.37

2.25

3.58
KM-22-94

829.4

832.6

3.2

0.54

0.75

0.48

6.9

0.06

1.25

2.05

3.26

1.05

1.71

2.72
KM-22-94

854.5

855.8

1.3

0.76

0.09

0.02

2.0

0.00

0.84

1.37

2.18

0.76

1.25

1.99
KM-22-94A

829.1

832.4

3.4

2.18

0.03

0.07

5.2

0.05

2.27

3.73

5.91

2.10

3.44

5.47
including

829.1

829.7

0.6

9.43

0.10

0.27

22.0

0.23

9.82

16.09

25.54

9.08

14.88

23.61
KM-22-94A

850.1

853.4

3.4

0.63

0.11

0.02

2.4

0.02

0.73

1.20

1.90

0.66

1.08

1.71
KM-22-94A

858.9

864.9

5.9

0.62

0.02

0.02

2.3

0.01

0.67

1.09

1.74

0.61

1.01

1.60
KM-22-94A

871.9

882.2

10.4

1.21

0.09

0.05

3.6

0.01

1.31

2.15

3.42

1.20

1.97

3.13
KM-22-95

432.8

435.6

2.7

0.22

0.12

0.61

4.1

0.02

0.57

0.94

1.48

0.50

0.83

1.31
KM-22-96 no significant assays
KM-23-97

512.2

521.0

8.8

2.87

2.24

2.65

27.7

0.31

5.54

9.08

14.41

4.78

7.83

12.43
including

516.1

517.7

1.6

8.12

3.67

2.33

61.2

0.14

11.76

19.28

30.60

10.31

16.91

26.83
including

516.8

517.2

0.4

17.10

4.59

0.40

59.0

0.08

20.54

33.67

53.43

18.36

30.09

47.75
KM-23-97

595.3

596.8

1.5

0.95

0.80

0.03

9.0

0.01

1.52

2.50

3.97

1.29

2.11

3.36
KM-23-98

255.7

258.8

3.0

0.53

0.13

0.11

3.5

0.01

0.69

1.12

1.78

0.61

1.00

1.59
KM-23-98

312.4

317.0

4.6

0.70

0.06

0.13

4.1

0.02

0.82

1.35

2.14

0.75

1.23

1.95
KM-23-98

342.9

347.2

4.3

0.75

0.33

0.06

3.3

0.00

1.00

1.64

2.60

0.88

1.44

2.28
KM-23-99

459.8

462.8

3.0

0.61

0.28

0.44

7.0

0.09

1.02

1.67

2.65

0.90

1.47

2.33
KM-23-99

508.3

517.9

9.6

0.04

0.59

0.74

2.0

0.03

0.70

1.15

1.82

0.56

0.92

1.47

Table 4. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent
Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq%
KM-20-01

275.8

281.5

5.6

0.57

0.48

1.20

11.6

0.18

1.70

1.61

4.51
including

275.8

276.5

0.6

0.50

1.22

5.04

32.0

0.73

4.23

4.01

11.22
including

279.8

281.5

1.6

1.21

0.98

1.49

22.6

0.23

3.10

2.94

8.22
KM-20-02

297.8

300.8

3.0

0.77

0.20

0.04

1.4

0.01

1.01

0.96

2.69
KM-20-03

256.3

259.1

2.7

3.40

1.01

0.65

69.6

0.09

5.41

5.13

14.35
including

256.3

257.3

0.9

7.42

1.79

1.11

56.0

0.17

10.32

9.78

27.37
KM-20-03

292.2

292.6

0.5

2.43

0.19

0.15

2.0

0.04

2.72

2.57

7.20
KM-20-03

295.4

295.8

0.5

1.35

0.80

0.91

6.0

0.06

2.61

2.47

6.92
KM-20-03A

252.4

256.9

4.6

3.70

2.55

0.27

35.6

0.03

6.85

6.49

18.15
including

252.4

253.1

0.8

9.74

6.34

0.40

164.0

0.11

18.19

17.24

48.23
KM-20-05

266.6

269.0

2.4

6.47

1.94

0.57

43.3

0.14

9.19

8.71

24.37
including

266.6

267.8

1.2

10.60

2.21

1.05

50.0

0.26

13.89

13.16

36.83
KM-20-06

267.9

281.5

13.5

1.02

0.85

1.23

45.6

0.30

2.92

2.77

7.75
including

267.9

268.4

0.5

1.54

2.20

6.10

31.0

0.81

6.73

6.38

17.85
including

276.6

281.5

4.9

1.86

0.87

1.96

92.1

0.42

4.54

4.30

12.04
including

280.0

281.0

1.1

3.22

1.03

0.64

340.0

0.04

7.82

7.41

20.74
KM-20-08 abandoned, off target
KM-20-09

588.1

588.4

0.3

0.91

1.74

1.86

15.0

0.40

3.72

3.52

9.86
KM-20-09

613.4

614.1

0.7

0.90

1.81

1.04

10.0

0.08

3.32

3.15

8.81
KM-20-09

614.6

614.9

0.3

2.64

0.36

0.98

19.0

0.10

3.60

3.41

9.54
KM-20-09

632.8

638.9

6.1

0.12

4.18

8.02

41.7

0.82

8.23

7.80

21.83
including

633.6

637.9

4.4

0.15

5.46

9.06

33.1

0.50

9.81

9.29

26.00
including

636.9

637.9

1.1

0.17

9.77

14.65

68.0

0.78

16.92

16.03

44.86
KM-20-10

563.6

568.5

4.9

2.39

2.16

3.27

24.9

0.31

6.24

5.92

16.55
including

563.6

566.6

3.0

3.66

2.42

3.16

28.2

0.32

7.78

7.38

20.64
including

567.2

568.5

1.2

0.33

2.52

5.10

28.4

0.43

5.33

5.05

14.12
KM-20-10

574.2

574.9

0.6

0.12

4.33

11.30

113.0

0.16

10.09

9.56

26.75
KM-20-10

577.7

579.3

1.6

0.03

0.70

4.38

45.9

0.68

3.09

2.93

8.20
KM-20-10

582.3

583.1

0.8

0.03

0.42

2.90

51.0

1.07

2.42

2.29

6.40
KM-20-10A

521.2

522.5

1.3

2.13

1.27

7.46

51.1

0.91

7.07

6.70

18.75
KM-20-10A

527.9

538.6

10.7

1.32

1.66

2.58

27.2

0.30

4.40

4.17

11.66
including

527.9

529.4

1.5

6.69

0.92

1.62

30.2

0.07

8.59

8.14

22.77
including

532.2

535.3

3.1

0.72

1.75

2.99

34.3

0.42

4.17

3.95

11.07
including

537.2

538.6

1.4

0.16

7.29

9.06

79.2

0.60

12.24

11.60

32.44
KM-20-10B

503.0

530.7

27.6

0.87

0.97

1.76

21.3

0.32

2.87

2.72

7.61
including

503.0

509.6

6.6

1.78

1.55

2.55

29.8

0.37

4.79

4.54

12.70
including

513.9

518.3

4.4

1.08

1.89

4.05

47.4

0.68

5.29

5.01

14.02
including

527.2

530.7

3.5

1.91

2.32

3.93

52.9

0.99

6.68

6.33

17.72
KM-20-10C

523.9

530.7

6.8

0.58

3.32

5.84

102.0

1.15

7.65

7.25

20.28
including

523.9

528.2

4.3

0.88

4.89

7.61

125.2

1.45

10.60

10.05

28.11
including

525.6

526.4

0.8

0.52

16.65

21.40

214.0

2.76

29.15

27.62

77.29
KM-20-11

554.1

556.9

2.7

4.14

2.83

3.56

70.0

0.28

9.23

8.75

24.48
KM-20-12

371.9

376.7

4.9

3.99

0.37

0.62

12.4

0.07

4.76

4.51

12.61
including

371.9

373.7

1.9

8.49

0.67

1.53

28.0

0.16

10.10

9.57

26.77
KM-20-12

379.5

404.2

25.9

0.73

0.08

0.08

2.3

0.01

0.87

0.82

2.30
KM-20-13

443.6

486.8

43.1

1.68

1.26

1.67

23.3

0.24

3.94

3.73

10.45
including

444.4

459.6

15.2

3.42

1.80

2.36

38.5

0.39

6.71

6.36

17.80
including

444.4

447.1

2.7

1.02

3.74

10.64

55.0

1.88

10.14

9.61

26.89
including

451.4

455.8

4.4

8.41

1.18

0.16

65.3

0.02

10.34

9.80

27.42
KM-20-14

421.7

461.6

39.9

1.47

1.00

1.67

18.4

0.19

3.40

3.22

9.00
including

426.3

429.8

3.5

9.56

1.28

0.95

30.0

0.07

11.58

10.98

30.71
including

457.2

460.7

3.5

0.36

2.58

8.33

26.3

0.38

6.61

6.26

17.52
KM-20-14A

404.6

409.0

4.4

1.67

1.48

2.50

79.2

0.41

5.07

4.80

13.44
including

404.6

406.4

1.7

4.08

2.46

5.02

173.6

0.53

10.41

9.87

27.61
KM-20-14A

421.0

443.5

22.5

0.86

0.72

1.51

15.9

0.18

2.41

2.28

6.38
including

421.0

421.8

0.8

9.81

2.91

1.69

45.0

0.19

14.01

13.28

37.15
including

421.0

425.0

4.1

3.23

1.14

1.30

21.4

0.14

5.17

4.90

13.71
KM-20-15

506.8

510.1

3.3

0.05

0.33

3.73

192.0

1.75

4.24

4.02

11.25
KM-20-16

480.4

518.8

38.4

0.85

0.81

2.24

24.3

0.25

2.87

2.72

7.61
including

480.4

492.9

12.5

1.63

1.98

4.23

48.5

0.50

5.95

5.64

15.78
including

480.4

483.4

3.0

2.40

4.74

7.49

77.9

0.91

11.29

10.70

29.93
including

489.8

492.9

3.0

3.61

2.59

6.90

100.7

0.92

10.22

9.68

27.10

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Project in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine Deposit was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine Deposit is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays, completion of the Phase 2 drill program, commencement and anticipated costs of the Phase 3 drill program, and the potential existence and size of VMS deposits at the Kay Mine Project. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Not for distribution to US newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

1 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004



Contact

Marc Pais
President and CEO Arizona Metals Corp.
(416) 565-7689
mpais@arizonametalscorp.com
www.arizonametalscorp.com
https://twitter.com/ArizonaCorp


