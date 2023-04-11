G.E.T.T Gold Provides Corporate Update

Brossard (Quebec), April 11, 2023 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("G.E.T.T Gold") (TSXV:GETT), is pleased to provide an update on its most recent activities pertaining the company's exclusive and patented thermal fragmentation mining method.

On February 1, 2023, following a grant from the Government of Quebec, the company entered into a 12-month research program agreement with Coalia, a research institute located in Quebec, Canada to confirm, define and determine certain key factors surrounding the thermal fragmentation mining method, such as:

Define a laboratory charting system indicating the types of geology amenable to favorable thermal fragmentation

Determine the main geological factors which promote favorable thermal fragmentation

Testing will also include usage of a testing device developed by G.E.T.T's technical director which was delivered to Coalia on March 5 from our workshop in South Africa

The first tests on several reference samples and mining will start in May 2023

In early March management attended the PDAC convention, an annual mineral exploration & mining convention held in Toronto, Canada. Management participated in several meetings with various exploration companies, mining contractors and equipment manufacturers. All parties demonstrated a keen interest in our 'Spalling Assisted Mining Method' and the thermal fragmentation equipment.

'I was very pleased with the quality and quantity of meetings we attended at the PDAC. Discussions are underway with several contacts and I look forward to providing regular updates to our shareholders', stated Mr. Fabien Miller, G.E.T.T's president & CEO

The company also wishes to advise that negotiations with Labyrinth Resources Ltd. are ongoing regarding the terms and conditions of the Project Acquisition Agreement and the subsequent amendments. The companies have mutually agreed to extend the negotiation period from March 31, 2023 to April 30, 2023.

Additionally, the company announces that Dr. Euler De Souza has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties. The Board of Directors would like to thank Dr. De Souza for his contribution over the past years and wish him well in his future endeavours.

GETT Gold inc. and the Board are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing two new independent directors to fill the two current vacancies.

About Coalia

Located in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Canada, COALIA provides applied research services and technical support for the development or optimization of innovative products or processes for organizations in the mineral technology and plastics engineering sectors. Its mission is to contribute to the development of innovative materials, products and processes, in collaboration with businesses and organizations working in the mineral technology and plastics engineering sectors. https://www.coalia.ca/en/

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

Follow the link to view G.E.T.T Gold's new website www.gettgold.com

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com

Fabien Miller, President & CEO (514) 892-1935 fmiller@gettgold.com

