Currie Rose Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Independent Director Caroline Keats

Toronto, April 12, 2023 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline Keats to the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 11, 2023. Ms. Keats is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENRG Elements Ltd, an ASX-listed exploration company with uranium and copper assets in Africa.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caroline who brings significant corporate, commercial and operations experience that will help to enhance and further balance the diverse array of backgrounds and expertise on our Board as we continue to affirm our position within the industry," said Mike Griffiths, Company's CEO, President & Director. "I am incredibly pleased to have Caroline with us and look forward to benefitting from her guidance as we strive to enhance shareholder value."

Ms. Keats arrives with over 20 years of corporate and commercial experience, which includes working with assets in foreign jurisdictions. For most of her career, she has worked in the mining industry in Australia and Africa. Prior to working on the corporate side, she was a lawyer with a tier-one law firm Blake Dawson Waldron, as well as a boutique mining law firm. She has held senior management/executive roles at Paladin Energy, Mawson West, MRX Technologies (a Siemens business) and the Managing Director role at ASX-listed Tiger Resources. Ms. Keats holds a Bachelor of Business and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons).

The Board of Directors also approved the grant of stock options ("Options") exercisable for a total of 3,500,000 common shares ("Common Shares") to Ms. Keats and a consultant. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.055 per Common Share, with 25% of the allocation vesting after 6 months following the effective date with 25 % every six months thereafter.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals explorer and developer focused on identifying high-value assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V 2 O 5 and 234.6 ppm MoO 3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V 2 O 5 and 241.9 ppm MoO 3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Cambridge Deposit Resource is open for expansion. The NQV Project also hosts multiple other drill-ready targets that represent large areas of underexplored, prospective vanadium-rich host strata. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations

Office: (+1) 647-249-9298

Email: communications@currierose.com

