Dr. Stewart Jackson Will Be Greatly Missed

It is with great sadness and heavy heart to inform our shareholders and friends and the mining community that our dear friend and colleague and an advisor to our board of directors Dr. Stewart Jackson (P.Geo.) has passed away. Stewart is a tremendously respected member of the mining community, and it was a pleasure working with him over the years enjoying his passion for life, his laughter and his love for his family and the mining community.

Our condolences to Stewarts family and friends and may God Bless you Stewart, we appreciate all your exceptional contributions to the Company, you will be greatly missed by your family, friends, the Hawkeye team and the mining community.

