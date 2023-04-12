Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide a strategic update of Royal Gold's business, including 2023 guidance, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 9:30am to 12:00pm ET. A press release detailing 2023 guidance will be issued, before market open, on the same day. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold's management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.
Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update
A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:
www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.
Contact
Alistair Baker Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development (720) 554-6995
