Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that an additional 1621.30 m of drilling (for a total of 4784.10 m to date of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign) on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 34 diamond drillholes (DD) have been completed to date. Included in this press release are assay details on holes CGD017 to CGD034. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME

X

Y

Z

AZIMUTH

DIP

EOH

CGD001

391942

8749876

381

45

-58

100.10

CGD002

391867

8749905

382

50

-60

141.20

CGD003

391926

8749863

381

50

-60

120.55

CGD004

391842

8749975

381

50

-60

93.15

CGD005

391775

8750076

378

50

-60

111.00

CGD006

391722

8750171

378

50

-60

120.65

CGD007

391626

8750343

375

50

-60

120.20

CGD008

391755

8750196

376

50

-60

100.05

CGD009

391603

8750328

376

50

-60

120.00

CGD010

391597

8750372

375

50

-60

141.00

CGD011

391574

8750352

376

50

-60

140.05

CGD012

391533

8750454

373

50

-60

134.65

CGD013

391431

8750595

373

50

-60

140.70

CGD014

391392

8750562

376

50

-60

206.90

CGD015

391336

8750756

371

50

-60

151.00

CGD016

391317

8750785

371

50

-60

151.15

CGD017

391294

8750765

372

50

-60

162.05

CGD018

391233

8750891

369

50

-60

130.20

CGD019

391115

8751066

371

50

-60

190.15

CGD020

390523

8751978

384

50

-60

190.75

CGD021

390438

8752101

385

50

-60

195.10

CGD022

390336

8752238

385

50

-60

202.20

CGD023

390247

8752387

375

50

-60

168.65

CGD024

390118

8752596

379

50

-60

150.00

CGD025

390452

8752076

376

50

-60

166.45

CGD026

390092

8752565

380

50

-60

150.05

CGD027

391136

8751095

357

50

-60

133.20

CGD028

391194

8750999

356

50

-60

146.10

CGD029

391254

8750917

357

50

-60

150.60

CGD030

391375

8750673

360

50

-60

170.75

CGD031

391664

8750265

365

50

-60

140.50

CGD032

391996

8749800

370

50

-60

80.50

CGD033

392021

8749741

372

50

-60

71.50

CGD034

392118

8749608

376

50

-70

93.00

The fifth batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

  • 385 assays, which includes 32 internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM), 18 blanks and 13 duplicates from holes CGD017 to CGD034

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD017 to CGD034 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 18 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97% of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole

DH_From_m

DH_To_m

Hole_ID

Length_m

TGC_%

TGC_ BEST INTERVAL

CGD017

113.02

115.03

CGD017

2.01

4.34

2.01m @ 4.34 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD018

120.65

122.48

CGD018

1.83

4.98

1.83m @ 4.98 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD020

35.24

36.08

CGD020

0.84

3.43

0.84m @ 3.43 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD020

73.91

74.91

CGD020

1.00

4.13

1.00m @ 4.13 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD020

138.85

139.85

CGD020

1.00

3.26

1.00m @ 3.26 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD020

150.45

151.25

CGD020

0.80

3.80

0.80m @ 3.80 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD021

10.20

11.10

CGD021

0.90

5.82

0.90m @ 5.82 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD021

43.25

44.20

CGD021

0.95

3.03

0.95m @ 3.03 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD021

64.55

66.60

CGD021

2.05

5.23

2.05m @ 5.23 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD021

112.25

113.07

CGD021

0.82

7.24

0.82m @ 7.24 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD022

77.55

79.21

CGD022

1.66

7.15

1.66m @ 7.15 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD022

79.75

80.75

CGD022

1.00

5.57

1.00m @ 5.57 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD022

81.75

83.70

CGD022

1.95

8.21

1.95m @ 8.21 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD022

88.30

91.30

CGD022

3.00

3.89

3.00m @ 3.89 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD023

8.15

9.15

CGD023

1.00

3.09

1.00m @ 3.09 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD023

79.95

80.81

CGD023

0.86

4.74

0.86m @ 4.74 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD024

86.70

87.50

CGD024

0.80

3.31

0.80m @ 3.31 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD024

92.48

93.28

CGD024

0.80

3.76

0.80m @ 3.76 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD025

44.90

47.10

CGD025

2.20

3.35

2.20m @ 3.35 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD025

70.10

71.17

CGD025

1.07

4.95

1.07m @ 4.95 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD025

112.60

113.80

CGD025

1.20

4.10

1.20m @ 4.10 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD025

115.24

118.24

CGD025

3.00

3.47

3.00m @ 3.47 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD026

29.00

31.00

CGD026

2.00

3.99

2.00m @ 3.98 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD026

57.46

59.06

CGD026

1.60

8.44

1.60m @ 8.44 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD026

59.96

60.94

CGD026

0.98

14.51

0.98m @ 14.51 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD026

69.75

71.35

CGD026

1.60

6.25

1.60m @ 6.25 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD027

63.90

64.70

CGD027

0.80

3.69

0.80m @ 3.69 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD028

60.30

62.02

CGD028

1.72

5.78

1.72m @ 5.78 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD028

81.30

82.90

CGD028

1.60

6.45

1.60m @ 6.45 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD028

113.05

114.75

CGD028

1.70

5.30

1.70m @ 5.30 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD029

43.00

59.25

CGD029

16.25

8.90

16.25m @ 8.90 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD029

60.18

62.00

CGD029

1.82

5.00

1.82m @ 5.00 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD029

91.53

93.55

CGD029

2.02

6.04

2.02m @ 6.04 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD030

80.09

86.18

CGD030

6.09

7.44

6.09m @ 7.44 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD030

124.80

128.00

CGD030

3.20

5.84

3.20m @ 5.84 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD031

35.05

41.76

CGD031

6.71

9.42

6.71m @ 9.42 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD031

68.10

75.30

CGD031

7.20

5.82

7.20m @ 5.82 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD031

76.30

82.79

CGD031

6.49

6.18

6.49m @ 6.18 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD031

95.25

98.52

CGD031

3.27

6.82

3.27m @ 6.82 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD032

28.30

36.90

CGD032

8.60

6.62

8.60m @ 6.62 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD032

38.80

40.95

CGD032

2.15

3.28

2.15m @ 3.28 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD033

49.30

50.96

CGD033

1.66

8.17

1.66m @ 8.17 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD033

51.35

53.05

CGD033

1.70

11.01

1.70m @ 11.01 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD033

64.45

65.60

CGD033

1.15

6.54

1.15m @ 6.54 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD034

39.95

41.55

CGD034

1.60

6.87

1.60m @ 6.87 TGC_PERC_USE

CGD034

73.50

74.70

CGD034

1.20

5.07

1.20m @ 5.07 TGC_PERC_USE

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from a further 34 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drill core was halved, and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97% of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE #

FROM_m

TO_m

INTERVAL_m

SAMPLE #

TGC_%

CGD017

102,05

103,05

1

U4531

0,18

CGD017

103,05

104,05

1

U4532

0,59

CGD017

104,05

105,05

1

U4533

0,17

CGD017

105,05

106,05

1

U4534

0,21

CGD017

106,05

107,15

1,1

U4535

1,98

CGD017

107,15

108,05

0,9

U4536

0,37

CGD017

113,02

114,02

1

U4537

4,04

CGD017

114,02

115,03

1,01

U4538

4,63

CGD017

145,72

146,72

1

U4539

1,55

CGD017

146,72

147,72

1

U4540

1,58

CGD017

147,72

148,14

0,42

U4541

<0,05

CGD018

66,32

67,16

0,84

U4542

0,53

CGD018

67,16

68,26

1,1

U4543

0,2

CGD018

68,26

69,26

1

U4544

0,22

CGD018

69,26

70,26

1

U4547

0,3

CGD018

70,26

71,1

0,84

U4548

<0,05

CGD018

71,1

71,9

0,8

U4549

N.A.

CGD018

81,65

82,6

0,95

U4550

0,1

CGD018

82,6

83,6

1

U4551

0,06

CGD018

83,6

84,76

1,16

U4552

0,15

CGD018

83,6

84,76

1,16

U4553

0,08

CGD018

120,65

121,65

1

U4554

3,62

CGD018

121,65

122,48

0,83

U4555

6,62

CGD019

98,3

99,26

0,96

U4556

2,14

CGD020

5,58

6,8

1,22

U4557

2,02

CGD020

6,8

7,78

0,98

U4558

1,11

CGD020

31,98

32,85

0,87

U4559

1,23

CGD020

31,98

32,85

0,87

U4560

1,55

CGD020

32,85

33,8

0,95

U4561

2,7

CGD020

34,4

35,24

0,84

U4562

1,19

CGD020

35,24

36,08

0,84

U4563

3,43

CGD020

61,45

62,29

0,84

U4564

2,13

CGD020

73,91

74,91

1

U4567

4,13

CGD020

94,25

95,25

1

U4568

0,56

CGD020

95,25

96,25

1

U4569

1,54

CGD020

96,25

97,25

1

U4570

0,96

CGD020

97,25

98,25

1

U4571

1,02

CGD020

98,25

99,25

1

U4572

1,28

CGD020

98,25

99,25

1

U4573

1,19

CGD020

99,25

100,25

1

U4574

0,85

CGD020

100,25

101,25

1

U4575

1,06

CGD020

101,25

102,25

1

U4576

0,54

CGD020

102,25

103,25

1

U4577

1,16

CGD020

103,25

104,25

1

U4578

0,16

CGD020

104,25

105,25

1

U4579

<0,05

CGD020

104,25

105,25

1

U4580

<0,05

CGD020

105,25

106,09

0,84

U4581

0,11

CGD020

106,09

106,89

0,8

U4582

0,08

CGD020

106,89

107,69

0,8

U4583

1,33

CGD020

138,85

139,85

1

U4584

3,26

CGD020

139,85

140,85

1

U4588

1,96

CGD020

142

142,95

0,95

U4589

0,19

CGD020

150,45

151,25

0,8

U4590

3,8

CGD021

8,3

9,26

0,96

U4591

2,11

CGD021

10,2

11,1

0,9

U4592

5,82

CGD021

11,1

12,12

1,02

U4593

0,9

CGD021

13,5

14,5

1

U4595

0,79

CGD021

40,25

41,25

1

U4596

1,94

CGD021

41,25

42,25

1

U4597

2,84

CGD021

42,25

43,25

1

U4598

2,1

CGD021

43,25

44,2

0,95

U4599

3,03

CGD021

44,2

45,2

1

U4600

0,17

CGD021

45,2

46

0,8

A0002

N.A.

CGD021

64,55

65,55

1

A0003

4,68

CGD021

65,55

66,6

1,05

A0004

5,75

CGD021

66,6

67,6

1

A0005

0,7

CGD021

67,6

68,6

1

A0008

1,89

CGD021

68,6

69,5

0,9

A0009

0,84

CGD021

69,5

70,35

0,85

A0010

0,19

CGD021

72,35

73,44

1,09

A0011

0,73

CGD021

73,44

74,3

0,86

A0012

2,05

CGD021

74,95

75,75

0,8

A0013

0,18

CGD021

79,17

80

0,83

A0015

2,21

CGD021

80

80,8

0,8

A0016

1,76

CGD021

80,8

81,6

0,8

A0017

1,18

CGD021

97,81

98,61

0,8

A0018

0,87

CGD021

107,13

108

0,87

A0019

0,61

CGD021

108

108,8

0,8

A0020

0,35

CGD021

108,8

109,6

0,8

A0022

0,14

CGD021

109,6

110,45

0,85

A0023

0,07

CGD021

111,45

112,25

0,8

A0024

0,08

CGD021

112,25

113,07

0,82

A0025

7,24

CGD021

113,2

114,33

1,13

A0028

0,82

CGD021

123,3

124,1

0,8

A0029

1,74

CGD021

136,55

137,35

0,8

A0030

0,31

CGD021

137,35

138,35

1

A0031

0,26

CGD021

138,35

139,35

1

A0032

0,93

CGD021

139,35

140,2

0,85

A0033

0,65

CGD021

140,2

141

0,8

A0035

0,11

CGD022

51,25

52,45

1,2

A0036

1,46

CGD022

52,45

53,56

1,11

A0037

0,44

CGD022

73,5

74,6

1,1

A0038

1

CGD022

77,55

78,35

0,8

A0039

9,43

CGD022

78,35

79,21

0,86

A0040

5,02

CGD022

79,75

80,75

1

A0042

5,57

CGD022

81,75

82,75

1

A0043

6

CGD022

82,75

83,7

0,95

A0044

10,53

CGD022

84,63

85,47

0,84

A0045

1,79

CGD022

88,3

89,3

1

A0048

5,7

CGD022

89,3

90,3

1

A0049

4,39

CGD022

90,3

91,3

1

A0050

1,58

CGD022

91,3

92,3

1

A0051

0,23

CGD022

92,3

93,13

0,83

A0052

0,55

CGD022

93,13

93,93

0,8

A0053

1,26

CGD022

160,16

161,32

1,16

A0055

1,69

CGD022

162,55

163,35

0,8

A0056

0,75

CGD022

164,54

165,37

0,83

A0057

1,34

CGD022

165,37

166,17

0,8

A0058

1,42

CGD022

166,17

166,97

0,8

A0059

0,44

CGD022

173,85

174,71

0,86

A0060

0,95

CGD023

8,15

9,15

1

A0062

3,09

CGD023

9,15

10,15

1

A0063

0,85

CGD023

10,15

10,97

0,82

A0064

1,25

CGD023

12,49

13,39

0,9

A0065

1,28

CGD023

13,39

14,39

1

A0068

1,12

CGD023

79,95

80,81

0,86

A0069

4,74

CGD023

88,74

89,54

0,8

A0070

1,62

CGD023

105,8

106,65

0,85

A0071

1,85

CGD023

108,28

109,48

1,2

A0072

1,53

CGD023

118,65

119,45

0,8

A0073

0,5

CGD023

131,75

132,9

1,15

A0075

1,95

CGD024

0,97

1,97

1

A0076

0,6

CGD024

1,97

3,1

1,13

A0077

1,24

CGD024

4,25

5,25

1

A0078

0,23

CGD024

5,25

6,25

1

A0079

0,72

CGD024

6,25

7,05

0,8

A0080

0,59

CGD024

8,2

9

0,8

A0082

0,09

CGD024

14

14,8

0,8

A0083

0,61

CGD024

14,8

15,75

0,95

A0084

0,28

CGD024

14,8

15,75

0,95

A0085

0,37

CGD024

20,15

21,15

1

A0088

0,24

CGD024

21,15

22,3

1,15

A0089

0,15

CGD024

24,7

25,7

1

A0090

0,29

CGD024

25,7

26,55

0,85

A0091

0,99

CGD024

27,15

27,95

0,8

A0092

0,48

CGD024

86,7

87,5

0,8

A0093

3,31

CGD024

91,68

92,48

0,8

A0095

0,2

CGD024

92,48

93,28

0,8

A0096

3,76

CGD024

123,7

124,5

0,8

A0097

1,28

CGD025

40,53

41,35

0,82

A0098

1,02

CGD025

42,29

43,29

1

A0099

0,61

CGD025

44,9

45,95

1,05

A0100

4,3

CGD025

45,95

47,1

1,15

A0103

2,48

CGD025

70,1

71,17

1,07

A0104

4,95

CGD025

110,1

110,9

0,8

A0105

0,35

CGD025

112,6

113,8

1,2

A0108

4,1

CGD025

113,8

114,85

1,05

A0109

0,58

CGD025

115,24

116,24

1

A0110

1,38

CGD025

116,24

117,24

1

A0111

6,28

CGD025

117,24

118,24

1

A0112

2,76

CGD025

118,24

119,04

0,8

A0113

0,55

CGD025

119,04

119,94

0,9

A0115

1,48

CGD025

143,35

144,15

0,8

A0116

1,64

CGD025

147,3

148,1

0,8

A0117

2

CGD026

29

30

1

A0118

5,72

CGD026

30

31

1

A0119

2,25

CGD026

39,9

40,7

0,8

A0120

0,93

CGD026

40,7

41,65

0,95

A0121

0,97

CGD026

41,65

42,55

0,9

A0122

2,44

CGD026

46,4

47,6

1,2

A0123

N.A.

CGD026

49,93

50,87

0,94

A0124

0,91

CGD026

51,65

52,55

0,9

A0125

0,46

CGD026

52,55

53,35

0,8

A0126

1,66

CGD026

53,35

54,55

1,2

A0127

N.A.

CGD026

54,55

55,67

1,12

A0128

0,3

CGD026

57,46

58,26

0,8

A0129

9,52

CGD026

58,26

59,06

0,8

A0130

7,36

CGD026

59,06

59,96

0,9

A0131

N.A.

CGD026

59,96

60,94

0,98

A0132

14,51

CGD026

60,94

61,83

0,89

A0133

<0,05

CGD026

67,68

68,5

0,82

A0134

1,61

CGD026

69,75

70,55

0,8

A0135

1,89

CGD026

70,55

71,35

0,8

A0136

10,61

CGD026

74,4

75,6

1,2

A0137

0,63

CGD026

75,6

76,64

1,04

A0138

0,47

CGD027

59,9

60,9

1

A0149

0,28

CGD027

60,9

61,9

1

A0150

0,1

CGD027

61,9

62,9

1

A0151

1,54

CGD027

62,9

63,9

1

A0152

1,86

CGD027

63,9

64,7

0,8

A0153

3,69

CGD027

71,2

72,2

1

A0154

0,22

CGD027

72,2

73,2

1

A0155

1,03

CGD027

73,2

74,2

1

A0156

<0,05

CGD027

74,2

75

0,8

A0157

1,72

CGD027

75

75,93

0,93

A0158

2,35

CGD027

86,7

87,84

1,14

A0159

1,89

CGD027

87,84

88,98

1,14

A0160

2,97

CGD027

111

111,8

0,8

A0161

N.A.

CGD027

111,8

112,6

0,8

A0162

N.A.

CGD027

112,6

113,45

0,85

A0163

N.A.

CGD028

59,1

60,3

1,2

A0164

0,53

CGD028

60,3

61,13

0,83

A0165

1,33

CGD028

61,13

62,02

0,89

A0166

9,93

CGD028

63,5

64,3

0,8

A0169

0,18

CGD028

80,3

81,3

1

A0170

N.A.

CGD028

81,3

82,1

0,8

A0171

4,7

CGD028

82,1

82,9

0,8

A0172

8,19

CGD028

104,8

105,8

1

A0173

0,33

CGD028

105,8

106,8

1

A0174

0,59

CGD028

106,8

107,8

1

A0175

0,07

CGD028

107,8

109

1,2

A0176

0,26

CGD028

109

110

1

A0177

N.A.

CGD028

110

111

1

A0178

N.A.

CGD028

111

112,05

1,05

A0179

N.A.

CGD028

112,05

113,05

1

A0180

N.A.

CGD028

113,05

113,9

0,85

A0181

4,62

CGD028

113,9

114,75

0,85

A0182

5,98

CGD029

34,46

35,46

1

A0183

<0,05

CGD029

35,46

36,55

1,09

A0184

<0,05

CGD029

36,55

37,55

1

A0185

0,14

CGD029

37,55

38,55

1

A0186

0,31

CGD029

41

42

1

A0189

N.A.

CGD029

42

43

1

A0190

N.A.

CGD029

43

44,2

1,2

A0191

6,2

CGD029

44,2

45,2

1

A0192

7,79

CGD029

45,2

46,2

1

A0193

5,8

CGD029

46,2

47,2

1

A0194

6,15

CGD029

47,2

48,2

1

A0195

5,65

CGD029

48,2

49,2

1

A0196

7,58

CGD029

49,2

50,25

1,05

A0197

7,23

CGD029

50,25

51,25

1

A0198

7,86

CGD029

51,25

52,25

1

A0199

6,7

CGD029

52,25

53,25

1

A0200

6,9

CGD029

53,25

54,25

1

A0201

7,74

CGD029

54,25

55,25

1

A0202

14,12

CGD029

55,25

56,25

1

A0203

11,31

CGD029

56,25

57,25

1

A0204

13,77

CGD029

57,25

58,25

1

A0205

23,74

CGD029

58,25

59,25

1

A0206

4,46

CGD029

59,25

60,18

0,93

A0209

0,08

CGD029

60,18

61,09

0,91

A0210

2,51

CGD029

61,09

62

0,91

A0211

7,5

CGD029

68,75

69,65

0,9

A0212

N.A.

CGD029

69,65

70,55

0,9

A0213

N.A.

CGD029

70,55

71,43

0,88

A0214

N.A.

CGD029

71,43

72,45

1,02

A0215

0,61

CGD029

73,5

74,6

1,1

A0216

0,69

CGD029

88,13

89,13

1

A0217

N.A.

CGD029

89,13

89,93

0,8

A0218

1,82

CGD029

89,93

90,73

0,8

A0219

N.A.

CGD029

90,73

91,53

0,8

A0220

N.A.

CGD029

91,53

92,47

0,94

A0221

4,44

CGD029

92,47

93,55

1,08

A0222

7,44

CGD030

69,05

70

0,95

A0223

0,18

CGD030

70

70,85

0,85

A0224

0,37

CGD030

70,85

71,7

0,85

A0225

0,4

CGD030

77,22

78,02

0,8

A0226

0,6

CGD030

78,02

78,82

0,8

A0229

0,59

CGD030

78,82

79,68

0,86

A0230

0,07

CGD030

80,09

81,09

1

A0231

3,79

CGD030

81,09

82,05

0,96

A0232

12,3

CGD030

82,05

83,05

1

A0233

7,73

CGD030

83,05

84

0,95

A0234

6,64

CGD030

84

85

1

A0235

6,9

CGD030

85

86,18

1,18

A0236

7,41

CGD030

124,8

126

1,2

A0237

3,89

CGD030

126

126,8

0,8

A0238

1,46

CGD030

126,8

128

1,2

A0239

10,72

CGD031

31,7

32,7

1

A0240

N.A.

CGD031

32,7

33,9

1,2

A0241

N.A.

CGD031

33,9

35,05

1,15

A0242

N.A.

CGD031

35,05

35,95

0,9

A0243

2,59

CGD031

35,95

36,86

0,91

A0244

5,82

CGD031

36,86

37,86

1

A0245

8,45

CGD031

37,86

38,86

1

A0246

3,93

CGD031

38,86

39,81

0,95

A0249

3,94

CGD031

39,81

40,81

1

A0250

18,78

CGD031

40,81

41,76

0,95

A0251

21,74

CGD031

41,76

42,56

0,8

A0252

0,74

CGD031

42,56

43,36

0,8

A0253

0,29

CGD031

43,36

44,36

1

A0254

N.A.

CGD031

44,36

45,2

0,84

A0255

N.A.

CGD031

45,2

46

0,8

A0256

N.A.

CGD031

67

68,1

1,1

A0257

N.A.

CGD031

68,1

69,3

1,2

A0258

2,09

CGD031

69,3

70,3

1

A0259

8,51

CGD031

70,3

71,3

1

A0260

9,51

CGD031

71,3

72,3

1

A0261

5,59

CGD031

72,3

73,3

1

A0262

3,51

CGD031

73,3

74,3

1

A0263

7,48

CGD031

74,3

75,3

1

A0264

4,83

CGD031

75,3

76,3

1

A0265

0,52

CGD031

76,3

77,3

1

A0266

7,34

CGD031

77,3

78,3

1

A0269

7,64

CGD031

78,3

79,5

1,2

A0270

4,92

CGD031

79,5

80,7

1,2

A0271

5,93

CGD031

80,7

81,79

1,09

A0272

4,23

CGD031

81,79

82,79

1

A0273

7,51

CGD031

82,79

83,8

1,01

A0274

0,94

CGD031

83,8

85

1,2

A0275

1,51

CGD031

85

85,82

0,82

A0276

2,12

CGD031

95,25

96,43

1,18

A0277

4,56

CGD031

96,43

97,61

1,18

A0278

10,33

CGD031

97,61

98,52

0,91

A0279

5,2

CGD032

22,1

23,1

1

A0280

0,23

CGD032

23,1

24,1

1

A0281

0,2

CGD032

24,1

25,1

1

A0282

0,21

CGD032

25,1

26,1

1

A0283

0,89

CGD032

26,1

27,1

1

A0284

0,63

CGD032

27,1

28,3

1,2

A0285

0,16

CGD032

28,3

29,1

0,8

A0286

12,58

CGD032

29,1

30,1

1

A0289

14,95

CGD032

30,1

31,3

1,2

A0290

3,13

CGD032

31,3

32,4

1,1

A0291

10,24

CGD032

32,4

33,2

0,8

A0292

2,84

CGD032

33,2

34

0,8

A0293

4,49

CGD032

34

34,8

0,8

A0294

2,43

CGD032

34,8

35,7

0,9

A0295

7,39

CGD032

35,7

36,9

1,2

A0296

2,04

CGD032

36,9

37,9

1

A0297

N.A.

CGD032

37,9

38,8

0,9

A0298

N.A.

CGD032

38,8

39,9

1,1

A0299

3,95

CGD032

39,9

40,95

1,05

A0300

2,58

CGD033

37,13

38,13

1

A0301

N.A.

CGD033

38,13

39,08

0,95

A0302

N.A.

CGD033

45,47

46,47

1

A0303

N.A.

CGD033

46,47

47,43

0,96

A0304

0,9

CGD033

47,43

48,25

0,82

A0305

1,37

CGD033

48,25

49,3

1,05

A0306

0,93

CGD033

49,3

50,16

0,86

A0309

7,33

CGD033

50,16

50,96

0,8

A0310

9,08

CGD033

51,35

52,15

0,8

A0311

16,56

CGD033

52,15

53,05

0,9

A0312

6,08

CGD033

53,05

53,95

0,9

A0313

N.A.

CGD033

53,95

54,9

0,95

A0314

N.A.

CGD033

54,9

55,7

0,8

A0315

N.A.

CGD033

64,45

65,6

1,15

A0316

6,54

CGD034

38,8

39,95

1,15

A0317

N.A.

CGD034

39,95

40,75

0,8

A0318

10,57

CGD034

40,75

41,55

0,8

A0319

3,17

CGD034

41,55

42,55

1

A0320

N.A.

CGD034

72,65

73,5

0,85

A0321

N.A.

CGD034

73,5

74,7

1,2

A0322

5,07

CGD034

74,7

75,5

0,8

A0323

N.A.

CGD034

75,5

76,3

0,8

A0324

N.A.

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is committed to becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to establish a strong position in the electric car battery supply chain. With the ongoing development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso Graphite Project, Gratomic is setting itself apart by seeking unique high-quality assets around the world. The Company remains true to its roots and will continue to explore graphite deposits with development potential. The Company ranked third among the top 10 preforming TSX Venture 50™ mining stocks of 2022.

Large quantities of high-grade graphite concentrate have been shipped for testing following early positive results to confirm its suitability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its intended target markets. The Company will keep the public informed on the status of these tests and will announce the results as soon as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element in supporting Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications through integrating its advanced atomic layered deposition technology to the coating of anode Graphite powders post micronizing and spheronizing.

For more information: Visit www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Sign up at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For marketing and media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



