Tajiri Hires Investor Relations Provider

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2023 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradox Public Relations Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services on behalf of the Company. Paradox is a Montreal based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 20 years. Paradox has represented a number of public companies through its extensive network and experience in the capital markets. The investor relations agreement with Paradox has a term of 36 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval and may be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice. Paradox will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 1,500,000 common at a price of $0.05 per share with a term of three years, the options will vest in stages over a period of 12 months ,in equal portions, on a quarterly basis starting from the date of grant, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

