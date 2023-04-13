Azimut Appoints Rock Lefrançois as Vice President Exploration

TSXV: AZM

LONGUEUIL, April 13, 2023 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rock Lefrançois, P.Geo., has been promoted Vice President Exploration of the Company. Mr. Lefrançois was previously acting as Manager - Special Projects for Azimut.

Mr. Lefrançois holds 35 years of international experience in the search, evaluation and development of gold and base metal deposits throughout the Americas. During his 15 years of engagement with mid-tier mining companies he was responsible for the implementation of project generative and acquisition programs and the management of exploration and extensive resource and reserve definition drilling programs and collaborated on economic assessments. For the last 20 years, Mr. Lefrançois has been involved in the management and development of publicly traded junior exploration and mine development companies.

In the position of President & COO of NioGold Mining Corp., he was a key contributor to the consolidation of the largest land position in the Malartic Gold Camp in Abitibi, the definition of 2 Moz of gold resources and the negotiation of strategic partnerships with gold producers. NioGold was taken over by the Osisko Group in 2016.

In the position of COO of Columbus Gold Corp. (now Orea Mining Corp.), Mr. Lefrançois was responsible for the management of a joint venture between Columbus and gold producer Nord Gold plc for the completion of the Bankable Feasibility Study and Environmental and Social Impact Study on the Montagne d'Or open pit gold mine project (4.8 Moz resources, 2.8 Moz reserves), located in French Guiana, South America, leading to a mine construction decision by the joint venture and the start of the permitting process. More recently, as President & COO, and subsequently, President & CEO of Columbus, Rock implemented a corporate growth strategy involving the search, evaluation, and acquisition of gold projects in South America with a priority on the Guianas.

Mr. Lefrançois holds a bachelor's degree, specialization Geology, from Concordia University in Montreal.

A total of 100,000 stock options from Azimut have been granted to Mr. Lefrançois with his promotion as Vice President Exploration. These options will vest in tranches over a three (3) year period with an exercise price of $1.44 per share, and are exercisable for a ten (10) year period. This grant is subject to regulatory approval.

