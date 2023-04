EGR Exploration Commences Airborne Magnetic Survey at Detour West Gold Project, Ontario

Vancouver, April 13, 2023 - EGR Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:EGR) ("EGR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a high resolution airborne magnetic survey ("the Mag Survey") over its flagship Detour West Gold Project.

EGR contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to carry out an airborne magnetic survey totaling 4,620 line kilometres on a line spacing of 75 metres at the Detour West Gold Project. The Survey will cover approximately two thirds of the property investigating the extensions of the Sunday Lake (SLDZ), Massicotte (MDZ) and Lower Detour Lake (LLDZ) deformation zones known to be associated with gold mineralization along the Detour-Fenelon trend including the Detour Lake Mine. Data obtained from this airborne magnetic survey will provide a superior and consistent dataset that will form the basis for target refinement of future till and top of bedrock sampling and reverse circulation (RC) drill programs.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director, comments: "We are excited to begin rolling out our exploration plan. This Mag Survey is the first step in target preparation for our RC drill program. It will ensure we are as prepared as we can be prior to drilling. This is a large property with exceptional potential. I am looking forward to reviewing the data with the EGR Technical team and releasing results to our shareholders and the market."

The survey is expected to be concluded with all data collection completed over the coming weeks. Data analysis will follow and interpretation announced when ready.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Brian Atkinson, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EGR Exploration Ltd.

EGR Exploration Ltd. is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 40,255 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

