ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1-2023 RESULTS ON 4 MAY 2023

London, 13 April 2023 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q1-2023 financial results on Thursday 4 May, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 4 May, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8whuqzjj

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0cb3ce5aad11463296f6065541c24246

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

