NewOrigin Gold Files Technical Report on the Sky Lake Gold Project in Northern Ontario

Toronto, April 13, 2023 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) has filed an independent technical report on SEDAR, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, entitled "Technical Report on the Sky Lake Gold Project Patricia Mining Division Ontario, Canada."

The Technical Report is available under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and also available on the Company's website at www.neworigingold.com

The 9,100 hectare Sky Lake Project is a 27 km long property southeast of the Pickle Lake Gold District in northwestern Ontario. Gold-bearing altered volcanic and sedimentary rock and iron formation have been identified in multiple locations at Sky Lake. A summer 2023 drill program is planned to test the historic Koval gold deposit and new prospective targets identified along extensions to the Koval deposit as well as at the iron-formation trend. Historical drill results from the Koval Zone include 8.78 g/t Au over 16.0 metres within 100 metres of surface.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this press release was reviewed by Mr. Mark Petersen, P. Geo., He is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery at its Sky Lake gold project in the Canadian Shield. NewOrigin's management and Board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits. NewOrigin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

Further Information Contact:



Andrew Thomson, CEO

Ph: 905 727-1779 or visit www.neworigingold.com



Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the foregoing, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the foregoing, the Company's ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.