Thunderstruck Adds to Advisory Board; Appoints New Officer

Vancouver, April 13, 2023 - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.

Advisory Board Appointment

The Company is excited to announce that Mr. Eric Roth will be joining its Advisory Board.

Eric holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia and is an economic geologist with over 30 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation. He is also a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

Mr. Roth is currently the President and CEO of Capella Minerals and Non-Executive Director of Awale Resources Ltd.

His past successes include the following:

COO of Mariana Resources Ltd - acquired by Sandstorm Gold Royalties in July 2017 for the high-grade Hod Maden copper-gold discovery in NE Turkey.

CEO of Aegean Metals Group - original acquirer of the Hod Maden project

President/CEO of Extorre Gold Mines Ltd. and the high-grade Cerro Moro gold-silver deposit in Argentina - acquired by Yamana Gold in 2012 for C$440 million.

Global Head of Greenfields Exploration for AngloGold Ashanti, whose teams brought in over 20+Moz Au in new Inferred Resources through discoveries in Colombia (Colosa, Gramalote), Australia (Tropicana), and the DRC (Mongwalu) at a discovery cost of less than US$15/oz.

Aur Resources - discoverer of the high-grade Louvicourt VMS deposit Val d'Or, Quebec.

President/CEO of Thunderstruck Resources, Bryce Bradley stated, "We are at a turning point in the growth of our company where, with a drill and team ready at our three-kilometer-long Liwa gold/silver anomaly, Eric's experience and expertise in discovering major gold deposits will greatly aid our efforts this season."

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

The Company also announces the following changes to its management team.

Mr. Bobby Dhaliwal, Thunderstruck's corporate accountant based at Company headquarters in Vancouver BC, will take over the role of CFO effective April 13, 2023.

Mr. Dhaliwal holds a Bachelor of Accountancy as well as the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada, working with several TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector.

His professional experience with exploration and mining companies includes assistance on initial public offerings (IPO), continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies.

Mr. Wilson Michael, formerly CFO, will continue in his role as Director of the Company's subsidiary, Thunderstruck Pte Ltd.

"Wilson has been diligently working in Fiji with us for several years in the dual capacities of CFO as well as Director of our Fijian subsidiary," stated Bryce Bradley, President/CEO. "Fortunately, as the Company grows so does our capacity to delineate roles and responsibilities more clearly. With a very busy exploration season ahead of us, Wilson will be instrumental to the success of our in-country operations as Bobby takes on the responsibilities of CFO from our Canadian headquarters."

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high value gold-silver epithermal and copper-gold porphyry deposits on the main island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Fiji has a long history of mining with over 75 years of activity at the prolific Vatukoula Gold Mine alongside several advanced development projects including Tuvatu (Lion One), Indicated Resources of 1.00 Mt @ 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 oz), Inferred Resources of 1.33 Mt @ 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz) (Tuvatu-PEA-Update-NI-43-101) and Namosi (Newcrest Mining), Proven, Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8Bt at 0.35% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au (6.4M oz Au and 6.3Mt Cu) (Newcrest Annual Mineral Resources Update, June 2022).

The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTC under the symbol "THURF."

