Hawkeye Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Vancouver - April14, 2023 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK); (Frankfurt:HGT); (WKN:A12A61) ISIN: CA42016R3027): announces further to a news release dated March 27, 2023, HAWKEYE has received TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V) approval for the consolidation of its shares on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated share for each ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation")

The Consolidation was approved by a directors' resolution dated March 24, 2023. The name of the Company and trading symbol (HAWK) will remain the same after the Consolidation. The Company's CUSIP number has been changed to 42016R401 and its new ISIN number will be CA42016R4017.

Effective at the opening on April 18, 2023, the common shares of HAWKEYE will commence trading on the TSX.V on a consolidated basis. Following Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 9,669,950 common shares issued and outstanding and 15,257,773 on a fully diluted basis.

The company is classified as a metals and mineral exploration company.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's properties are located in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. The Company owns four 2% royalty interests which are subject to buy-down provisions on the Railway, McBride, Boomerang and Todagin properties located in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

