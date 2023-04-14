Peloton Warrant Extension

London, April 14, 2023 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PMC) (OTC:PMCCF) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

3,258,264 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.125 until 5:00 pm on May 7, 2023 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on May 7, 2025.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 118,947,459 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's core exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana and three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada.

