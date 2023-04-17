E3 Lithium Welcomes Industry Veteran Kevin Carroll as Chief Development Officer and Expands Senior Leadership Team

CALGARY, April 17, 2023 - E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3" or the "Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today announced that Kevin Carroll has joined the Company as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and will be responsible for the technical, process and project management aspects for E3 as the Company continues developing the commercial lithium facility in Alberta.

Kevin is a professional engineer with more than 30 years of operations and engineering experience in Alberta. He co-founded Huron Resources in 2013, leading the team responsible for the technical direction of the company. His prior experience includes Shell Canada, Star Oil & Gas, ARC Resources and Huron Energy. He is an expert in managing facility and infrastructure projects, drilling and completion programs along with development, planning and subsurface engineering activities. Kevin also brings extensive landowner, Indigenous, Crown and regulatory stakeholder relations experience, particularly for developing projects, and has implemented Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), as well as technical integrity programs at prior companies. Kevin will report to Chris Doornbos, President & CEO of E3 Lithium.

"I am excited to be working with the exceptional E3 team to guide the execution of E3's commercial lithium facility in a safe, responsible and efficient manner," said Kevin Carroll.

"We are thrilled to be bringing someone of Kevin's calibre into the role of CDO at E3. Kevin's well-rounded experience in developing similar assets in Alberta is important for E3 as we look to move into the more advanced design and construction phases of our developments," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "Kevin will take on full oversight of the development of the Company's technical focus, allowing me to focus on continuing to build the Company."

E3 is also pleased to welcome Brian Ceelen as its Director, Commercial Development. Brian is a professional engineer with more than 15 years of experience in the energy industry, including in operational, engineering and commercial roles, most recently as Manager of Business Development at Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. Brian is the commercial lead for E3, focused on building and maintaining relationships within the lithium industry that are strategic to the growth and success of E3's corporate goals. Reporting to Leigh Clarke, Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability, Brian will lead negotiations and strategy development for business development, licensing and lithium offtake.

Kevin and Brian were granted stock options as part of the Company's staff option program under the rolling 10% stock option plan.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District (measured & indicated) will be available 45 days from March 21, 2023. All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE E3 Lithium