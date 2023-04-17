Haib Copper: Constructive Meeting At The Ministry Of Mines And Energy Of Namibia

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2023 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the Company) (TSXV: DSM) announces that the Directors of Haib Minerals (Pty) Ltd ("Haib") (fully owned Namibian subsidiary of Deep-South) met with the Minister of Mines, the Mining Commissioner and the Deputy Executive Director. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia on Thursday April 13, 2023. The meeting was very constructive.

The Ministry has not appealed the High Court verdict (see verdict press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/haib-copper-the-rule-of-law-prevails-in-namibia-the-high-court-renders-verdict-in-favor-of-deep-south/ ).

As per the court verdict, the Ministry has re-opened the application renewal procedure for the Haib Copper licence. The parties have agreed that Haib will provide additional information that cover the work completed between January 2021 (application date) and June 2021. The licence EPL 3140 has been reinstated in the cadastre of the Ministry. The cadastre shows that the licence is valid and pending renewal. The Ministry's officials have agreed that upon reception of the documents from Haib, they will proceed promptly with the analysis of the application in order to finalize their decision in a timely fashion.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated: "The meeting was conducted in a very positive manner and was very constructive. We are highly confident we will now create renewed strong working relations with the Ministry's officials. Further to the meeting we are confident that the licence will be renewed in a timely manner."

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

