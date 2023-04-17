Reunion Gold Releases Additional Drill Results From Its Oko West Project in Guyana Including Hole D-243 Which Intersected 109.7 Metres of 5.59 g/t Au and Works Toward a Mid Year Maiden Resource Estimate

These results continue to confirm the grade and continuity of the Kairuni zone and expand the mineralized envelope, which remains open at depth below blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 - the Company continues to explore further zones along strike.





Holes D-213, D-234, and D-243 continue to confirm the presence of higher-grade mineralized "shoots" within Block 4, which have been identified from previous drill results. These higher-grade shoots remain open at depth, below the extent of drilling completed to date.





Initial results from Scout RC geochemical program on the western portion of the Oko West Prospecting License are very encouraging, revealing several targets for follow-up drilling.





Good progress is being made on advancing and de-risking the project with the maiden resource estimate still on track for release by mid-year and a PEA by the end of the year.

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 17, 2023 -- Reunion Gold Corp. (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 100%-owned Oko West Project in Guyana, including from an additional 25 diamond drill holes (totalling 11,969 m) at the Kairuni zone. Highlights (shown in table 1 and figures 1 and 2) include 109.7 m @ 5.59 g/t Au in hole D-243, including 42.0 m @ 13.26 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off; and 65.4 m @ 4.13 g/t Au in hole D-213, including high grade intervals of 26.7 m @ 5.13 g/t Au and 6.3 m @ 18.14 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off. The higher-grade zones found in holes D-243, D-213 and D-234, amongst other holes previously reported, represent other examples of higher-grade, structurally controlled, mineralized shoots found within Block 4. In addition, holes D-234 and D-225 continued to demonstrate the depth potential of the system at and beyond a 600m depth, with hole D-234 reporting 66.0 m @ 2.52 g/t Au and also including a high-grade interval of 18.5 m @ 5.16 g/t Au and 11.9 m @ 2.60 g/t Au, while hole D-225 reported 52.3 m @ 1.15 g/t Au including 8.5 m @ 2.54 g/t Au. Hole D-224 intersected 67.6 m @ 1.51 g/t Au, including 16.7 m @ 3.04 g/t Au, and along with D-225, demonstrates the strong continuity of both grades and widths within and along the northern edges of Block 4. Drilling on Blocks 5, 6, and 7, to the south of Block 4, and Block 1 to the north, continues to expand the mineralized envelope in those areas, both along strike and to depth.

These results are part of an approximately 30,000 m drill program, which was initiated at the start of 2023 and is expected to be completed in early May. The program is designed in support of the release of a Maiden Resource Estimate by mid-year 2023. The Company anticipates that drilling will continue on the Kairuni zone after the resource cut-off date with the objective of continuing to expand the mineralization both at depth and along strike.

Rick Howes, President and CEO of Reunion Gold, commented, "We are advancing our Oko West project along two tracks. The first is to advance the exploration programs outside of the Kairuni zone, aimed at outlining and discovering additional gold mineralization within our Prospecting License. On this front, I am very excited by the results from the initial Scout RC Geochem drill program that is defining new targets west of our Kairuni zone."

"The second track is continuing to advance the Kairuni zone along the path to development as quickly as possible. We are currently on schedule to announce our Maiden Resource Estimate by the middle of the year, to be followed by the commencement of a PEA with targeted completion by year-end 2023. We have strengthened our team with the addition of Keith Boyle to our senior leadership team as our dedicated Study Manager. Keith will be managing the engineering and project development services to be completed under the previously announced agreement with G Mining Services."

Exploration and other programs

In addition to the resource definition drilling at Oko West, the Company has expanded its exploration program to the 3 targets outside of the Kairuni zone and in other areas of the Prospecting License ("PL"). This includes commencement of a Scout RC Geochem program ("SRCGP") in the western areas of the PL, which represent a potential source area for historical alluvial gold mining that lies downstream. Soil geochemistry was an important tool used in the discovery of the Kairuni zone, however, in the western portion of the PL, a thick duricrust cover combined with alluvial material in drainages, has limited the effectiveness of the initial soil geochem program completed in 2020. The SRCGP was designed to address this by drilling 10 to 20 m deep RC holes to penetrate this leached cover material and sample the saprolite beneath. The SRCGP drilling is 90% completed and results have been received from approximately 30% of the planned program. It appears from the initial results that the SRCGP is proving to be an effective tool in helping to identify areas of anomalous gold and therefore define additional drill targets on the Project. Initial results from 199 shallow Scout RC holes (on average 12m depth) are shown in Figure 4 and already demonstrate new target areas for planned follow up. This follow up program is expected to commence sometime by the end of the 2nd quarter, using a combination of deeper RC and diamond drill holes.

Reunion Gold has commenced a detailed ground magnetics survey over the Kairuni zone, to be followed up with a ground-based VLF survey. The program will then be extended south over the Takutu zone that represents the southern 4 km of the sheared granitoid/volcanic contact, and to the Carol zone target immediately adjacent to and west of the Kairuni zone. The program should help to identify the location of the favorable stratigraphic horizons and structures which the Company intends to proceed with a follow-up drilling program in the 2nd half of the year.

A total of 1.2 tons of mineralized core samples has recently been shipped to Base Met Laboratories in British Columbia, Canada, as part of a comprehensive metallurgical test program including comminution and flow sheet design. Results from this program are expected in the third quarter.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Significant intervals in this press release have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of ten meters, and up to ten meters maximum length of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.5 g/t Au, a minimum length of three meters, and up to two meters maximum length of consecutive internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Mineralized intersection lengths are not necessarily true widths and estimated true thickness ("ETT") has been calculated using an assumed plane of mineralization dipping 65° towards 095°, representative of the mineralization identified in Block 4. Complete drilling results and drill hole data are posted on the Company's Website. Diamond drill (DD) samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged, and labelled at the site core shed. Reverse circulation (RC) drill samples are obtained from a rotary splitter attached to a Metzke cyclone, weighed, bagged, and tagged at the drill site. All samples are shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting best-practice chain of custody procedures. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 ?m. Coarse blanks are inserted by the Company, and are used between and following suspected high-grade intervals. Barren sand flushes are inserted by the analytical laboratory after each sample is pulverized to clean the bowl. Gold analysis is carried out through a 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Initial assays with results above 3.0 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed with a metallic screen method using 1 kg of pulp. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at a rate of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratories. RC field duplicates and DD umpire pulp duplicates are also generated at a rate of 5% of samples. Pulp umpire duplicates are analyzed at the MSALabs certified laboratory in Georgetown. Assay data is subject to QA/QC prior to accepting into the Company database managed by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Justin van der Toorn, the Company's VP Exploration. Mr. van der Toorn (CGeol FGS, EurGeol) is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Table 1 - Significant Intersections reported as part of the April 17, 2023 Press Release.

Hole ID Collar

Easting Collar

Northing Collar

RL Collar

Dip Collar

Azimuth Block From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) Grade x

Downhole

Interval (gm/t) ETT*

(m) Cutoff

(Au g/t) OKWD22-205 272655 699836 75 -57 270 7 140.2 159.6 19.4 0.44 9 0.3 OKWD22-209 272646 700024 96 -67 270 7 106.1 143.6 37.5 0.60 23 0.3 OKWD22-211 272921 701317 124 -64 280 4 313.0 324.0 11.0 0.54 6 8.5 0.3 and 388.0 401.0 13.0 0.37 5 10.1 0.3 OKWD22-213 272990 701560 83 -61 269 4 273.0 320.0 47.0 0.67 31 38.1 0.3 inc 299.0 305.5 6.5 2.67 17 5.3 1.5 and 330.6 396.0 65.4 4.13 270 53.0 0.3 inc 332.4 359.0 26.7 5.13 137 21.6 1.5 inc 371.5 377.8 6.3 18.14 115 5.1 1.5 OKWD23-215 272985 701314 112 -65 270 4 399.0 414.4 15.4 0.33 5 11.8 0.3 OKWD23-216 273203 701878 80 -56 274 4 425.4 444.9 19.5 0.35 7 16.8 0.3 and 491.8 546.0 54.2 1.54 83 46.7 0.3 inc 505.0 528.0 23.0 2.26 52 19.8 1.5 inc 530.2 535.5 5.4 3.81 20 4.6 1.5 OKWD23-217 272979 701400 117 -73 269 4 469.2 497.2 28.0 1.74 49 18.6 0.3 inc 476.9 480.0 3.1 10.37 33 2.1 1.5 OKWD23-218 272893 702280 89 -60 270 1 218.9 230.0 11.2 0.81 9 9.1 0.3 OKWD23-220 272815 702021 126 -57 265 4 18.0 33.2 15.2 1.16 18 12.8 0.3 and 61.0 111.6 50.6 0.82 42 42.5 0.3 inc 71.0 79.6 8.6 2.03 17 7.2 1.5 and 138.6 162.0 23.4 1.75 41 19.7 0.3 inc 138.6 142.0 3.4 3.34 11 2.9 1.5 inc 153.0 161.0 8.0 2.61 21 6.7 1.5 OKWD23-222 272752 700942 73 -50 270 6 6.0 19.5 13.5 0.54 7 0.3 and 133.1 145.7 12.6 0.76 10 0.3 OKWD23-223 272930 702005 103 -62 270 4 197.0 209.0 12.0 1.16 14 9.5 0.3 and 233.2 290.0 56.8 1.40 80 45.0 0.3 inc 238.0 242.0 4.0 4.31 17 3.2 1.5 inc 252.7 263.4 10.7 2.07 22 8.5 1.5 inc 287.0 290.0 3.0 3.18 10 2.4 1.5 OKWD23-224 273098 701549 111 -67 271 4 480.2 547.7 67.6 1.51 102 50.0 0.3 inc 480.2 483.7 3.6 1.80 6 2.6 1.5 inc 501.4 518.1 16.7 3.04 51 12.4 1.5 inc 530.6 534.8 4.2 2.43 10 3.1 1.5 OKWD23-225 273206 701877 80 -65 273 4 481.3 517.2 35.9 0.65 23 27.6 0.3 inc 499.3 506.0 6.8 2.11 14 5.2 1.5 and 586.0 638.3 52.3 1.15 60 40.3 0.3 inc 616.5 625.0 8.5 2.54 22 6.5 1.5 OKWD23-226 273035 702195 80 -67 267 1 299.0 320.0 21.0 0.60 13 15.5 0.3 OKWD23-227 272800 700885 72 -60 270 6 221.9 259.1 37.2 0.42 16 0.3 and 306.0 324.6 18.6 0.62 11 0.3 OKWD23-228 273041 702278 92 -65 270 1 405.0 417.0 12.0 0.84 10 9.2 0.3 OKWD23-229 272812 700711 71 -48 270 6 210.0 282.1 72.1 0.61 44 0.3 and 340.2 353.7 13.6 0.43 6 0.3 OKWD23-231 272947 702279 76 -62 270 1 271.0 299.0 28.0 0.60 17 22.3 0.3 OKWD23-232 273123 701483 111 -58 270 4 475.0 525.0 50.0 1.14 57 41.7 0.3 inc 479.0 482.0 3.0 1.56 5 2.5 1.5 inc 494.0 497.0 3.0 5.14 15 2.5 1.5 inc 516.0 524.0 8.0 2.70 22 6.7 1.5 OKWD23-233 273051 701316 93 -78 267 4 608.6 624.0 15.4 0.66 10 9.3 0.3 OKWD23-234 273205 701877 80 -68 257 4 517.5 536.0 18.5 0.84 16 13.2 0.3 inc 517.5 524.0 6.5 2.02 13 4.7 1.5 and 555.8 566.5 10.7 0.53 6 7.6 0.3 and 577.0 643.0 66.0 2.52 167 47.1 0.3 inc 580.6 589.3 8.7 1.80 16 6.2 1.5 inc 591.5 610.0 18.5 5.16 95 13.2 1.5 inc 613.0 624.9 11.9 2.60 31 8.5 1.5 inc 634.0 638.0 4.0 2.95 12 2.9 1.5 OKWD23-235 272811 700711 71 -62 270 6 290.7 321.0 30.4 0.88 27 0.3 OKWD23-236 273109 702281 89 -69 267 1 508.9 542.2 33.3 0.65 22 23.8 0.3 OKWD23-240 273205 701877 80 -60 270 4 464.3 476.6 12.3 0.78 10 10.1 0.3 and 502.0 514.0 12.0 0.36 4 9.8 0.3 and 525.0 581.0 56.0 1.64 92 45.9 0.3 inc 554.5 563.9 9.4 2.08 20 7.7 1.5 inc 567.0 576.5 9.5 4.99 47 7.8 1.5 OKWD23-243 273109 701793 78 -65 260 4 433.3 543.0 109.7 5.59 613 82.6 0.3 inc 440.9 444.5 3.6 2.21 8 2.7 1.5 inc 497.0 539.0 42.0 13.26 557 31.6 1.5 OKWR22-280 273380 696764 91 -59 269 8 58.0 70.0 12.0 0.56 7 0.3 * Estimated True Thickness ("ETT") based on an average dip / dip direction of -65° / 095° to represent the orientation of the mineralized zone in Block 4. ETT only calculated for Blocks 1 and 4. ** Significant intervals calculated using a 0.3 g/t Au cutoff, 10m minimum length and 10m maximum consecutive internal waste. Included intervals calculated using a 1.5 g/t Au cutoff, 3m minimum length and a 2m maximum consecutive internal waste.



Figure 1 - Plan map showing all drill traces (projected to surface) from drilling completed to date on Blocks 1, 4, & 5, with 0.3 g/t Au cut-off significant intervals, both previously reported and from new holes that form part of this press release. Link to Figure 1: https://www.reuniongold.com/230417-pr?lightbox=dataItem-lgl6br791

Figure 2 - Inclined long section through Blocks 1,4 & 5, showing Grade x Downhole Interval gridding and selected significant intervals reported in this release. Circled holes are new holes with significant intervals (available on the Company's website). Link to Figure 2: https://www.reuniongold.com/230417-pr?lightbox=dataItem-lgl6br7c



Figure 3 - Inclined long section through Blocks 5,6 & 7, showing Grade x Downhole Interval and selected significant intervals reported in this release. Link to Figure 3: https://www.reuniongold.com/230417-pr?lightbox=dataItem-lgl6br7c2



Figure 4 - Map of the Oko West PL showing results of the Scout RC (shallow geochem) drill program in relation to the Kairuni zone mineralization and early soil anomalies defined along the North-South shear zone exposed at surface with no duricrust cover in the east of the project. Link to Figure 4: https://www.reuniongold.com/230417-pr?lightbox=dataItem-lgl6br7d