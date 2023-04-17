Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution and Reclassification - Pan American Energy Corp. (PNRG)

17.04.2023  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 avril/April 2023) - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" has announced a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") to "spin-out" its wholly-owned subsidiary, Legacy Lithium Corp. ("Legacy"). The Transaction is expected to close pre-market on April 21, 2023.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the owners of common shares of the Company at the effective time of the Transaction will receive: (i) one new common share of the Company for each common share of the Company held at such time; and (ii) one-fifth of a common share of Legacy for each common share of the Company held at such time.

The existing common shares of the Company will be delisted effective at the close of trading on April 20, 2023. The new common shares of the Company being distributed pursuant to the Transaction will commence trading at market open on April 21, 2023.

_________________________________

Pan American Energy Corp. (la "Société" a annoncé un plan d'arrangement (la "Transaction") pour "séparer" sa filiale en propriété exclusive, Legacy Lithium Corp. ("Legacy"). La transaction devrait être conclue avant la commercialisation le 21 avril 2023.

Aux termes de l'Opération, les propriétaires d'actions ordinaires de la Société au moment de la prise d'effet de l'Opération recevront : (i) une nouvelle action ordinaire de la Société pour chaque action ordinaire de la Société détenue à ce moment ; et (ii) un cinquième d'une action ordinaire de Legacy pour chaque action ordinaire de la Société détenue à ce moment.

Les actions ordinaires existantes de la Société seront radiées de la cote à la clôture des marchés le 20 avril 2023. Les nouvelles actions ordinaires de la Société distribuées dans le cadre de l'Opération commenceront à se négocier à l'ouverture du marché le 21 avril 2023.

Security Name/Nouveau Nom de sécurité: Pan American Energy Corp. - Common Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PNRG
CUSIP & ISIN: 69783Y103/CA69783Y1034
Delist Date/Date de radiation : Le 20 avril/April 2023
NEW Security Name/Nouveau Nom de sécurité : Pan American Energy Corp. - Common Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PNRG
NEW/Nouveau CUSIP : 69783Y 20 2
NEW/Nouveau ISIN : CA 69783Y 20 2 4
Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective : Le 21 avril/April 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DQ6V
CA69783Y1034
www.panam-energy.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap