Golden Minerals Company Reports Q1 2023 Gold Production

Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production figures from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

Rodeo Operations Statistics Q1 2023 Tonnes mined (1) 154,371 Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2) 18,467 Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3) 133,349 Tonnes processed 54,272 Average tonnes per day processed 603 Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne) 1.6 Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne) 9.0 Plant recovery - gold (%) 72.6 Plant recovery - silver (%) 75.5 Payable gold produced in dore (ounces) 2,081 Payable silver produced in dore (ounces) 11,535 Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4) 2,219 Gold sold in dore (ounces) 2,112 Silver sold in dore (ounces) 11,369 Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4) 2,248 Average realized price, before refining and selling costs Gold (dollar per ounce) $ 1,891.24 Silver (dollar per ounce) $ 22.60

Notes:

(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste

(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant

(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing

(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine, advancing its Velardeña and Yoquivo properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

