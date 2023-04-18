Crews and Equipment Mobilized to Treaty Creek Project, Golden Triangle, BC, in Preparation for May Start-Up; 20,000 Meters of Drilling Planned at Goldstorm in 2023

April 18 - Victoria, Canada - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) announces that it has received from its Joint Venture Partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor Gold") a report stating that crews have been mobilized in preparation for the upcoming 2023 exploration program at the Treaty Creek Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Crews are now transporting heavy equipment and drilling supplies to the Treaty Creek site along the winter access from the nearby Brucejack Mine Access Road and preparing the camps for the upcoming 2023 exploration campaign, which is anticipated to commence in early May.

The 2023 exploration program is anticipated to be comprised of a drill hole program totalling a minimum of 20,000 meters at the Goldstorm Deposit and will target the north and northeast mineral extensions where the 2021 and 2022 drill hole programs intercepted gold, copper and silver mineralization. These results contributed to a significantly upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate recently announced by the Company in a news release dated March 15, 2023, which reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces (Moz) of gold equivalent (AuEQ) grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ.

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., President of Teuton commented as follows: "It's gratifying to see such a large program beginning early in the year at Treaty Creek. Total expenditures are now just under $100 million, a number which is sure to be passed during the 2023 season. I am particularly hopeful about the continued drill testing of the copper-gold rich CS-600 domain within the Goldstorm system."

In addition to the drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit, Tudor Gold, as Operator of the Treaty Creek Joint Venture, plans to carry out exploration drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone ("PSZ") to follow up on six drill holes that were drilled in 2020 and 2021 which all intercepted gold and silver mineralization, highlighted by hole PS-21-06 which returned 118 meters of 0.66 g/t gold, 3.69 g/t silver and 31.5 meters of 0.84 g/t gold, 6.09 g/t silver. PSZ is a gold-dominant mineralized system measuring 1.3 kilometers in strike length and is located approximately 2.5 kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit and approximately 2.5 kilometers northeast from Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit near the southwestern boundary of the Treaty Claim block.

Tudor Gold also announces that it has engaged Tad Crowie (P. Eng.) and JDS Energy and Mining to oversee metallurgical testing on the Goldstorm Deposit, which currently involves an expanded preliminary testing program performed by Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd. Preliminary metallurgical testing reported to date by Tudor Gold has only been carried out on a small area of the 300 Horizon domain. The expanded metallurgical study is anticipated to include broad testing of the CS-600 and DS5 domains and specifically includes material that was drilled in the 2021 and 2022 drill campaigns. Tests will also be expanded on the 300H and Copper Belle domains to better understand the potential for metallurgical variability across the Goldstorm Deposit. Outcomes of metallurgical testing are expected to be announced once the results have been received and interpreted by Tudor Gold.

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources; although he has not independently verified the technical information contained in this news release, he has no reason to believe it is inaccurate; as President and CEO of Teuton, he is not independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments (received in cash and often also in shares of the optionee companies), have provided substantial income to Teuton.

Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

