ESGold Corp. Appoints Mr. Tony J. Giuliano as CFO

VANCOUVER, April 18, 2023 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU), (Frankfurt:N2W), (OTC:SEKZF) is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony J. Giuliano as the Company's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Giuliano will succeed Ms. Yoke Min Ong whose last day as CFO for the Company was April 12, 2023

Mr. Giuliano is an experienced financial executive having worked as Chief Financial Officer for several publicly listed companies in the Canada and the United States. His experience in such roles covered a variety of industries including manufacturing, IT services, software, and mining. Mr. Giuliano has been involved in all aspects of accounting, capital financing, treasury, taxation, mergers and acquisitions, international operations and ensuring SEC and Canadian regulatory compliance.

Mr. Giuliano spent the first nine years of his career with Deloitte Canada, an international accounting firm, in Montreal where he gained expertise with Canadian public companies operating in both the manufacturing and financial services sectors. Mr. Giuliano is a Certified Professional Accountant and a member of the Quebec Order of Chartered Accountants since December 1982. He received a Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University in 1982 and a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University in 1979.

Mr. Giuliano stated, "I am honoured and excited to join the ESGold team and work with Jean Yves and the rest of the organization. I want to thank the board for this opportunity to help lead ESGold into its next chapter.

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

