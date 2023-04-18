CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Positive Drill Results at Silver Hart, Yukon

VANCOUVER, April 18, 2023 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(CMCXF:OTCQB) ("CMC" or the "Company") announces positive results from its drill program conducted at its flagship Silver Hart Project in the 2022 exploration season. Approximately 4,404 meters of diamond drilling was completed in 25 holes (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Highlights include; Hole SHM22_06 intersected 813 g/t AgEq* over 8.25 meters (at a depth of 23.15 - 31.40 meters), including a 0.60 meter intersection of 2,827 g/t silver, 18.7% zinc, and 1.6% lead.

The drill program tested five areas of the property including; (i) An extension of the KL vein - Main Zone; (ii) An area of the carbonate belt proximal to the Main Zone veins; (iii) The St. Patrick Vein; (iv) T1 Conductor; and (v) The T4 Conductor.

A summary of the results from this drilling is provided as follows:

(i) Extension of the KL Vein: Three holes (M22_04, SHM22_16 and SHM22_02) for a total of 457.46 meters which were completed to test the extension of the KL vein system. M22_04 encountered visible chalcopyrite mineralization which prompted the addition of hole SHM22_16 to investigate the possible extent of copper mineralization. M22_04 intersected 10% zinc over 1.10 meters from a hole depth of 38.40 to 39.50 meters. SHM 22_16 also intersected 62 g/t silver and 7.1% zinc over 0.50 meters from a hole depth of 66.15 to 66.65 meters. These intersections are thought to represent a possible north-easterly extension of the KL zone for approximately 200 meters. SHM22_02 further corroborated a possible north-eastern extension as it was drilled between the KL zone and hole M22_04. SHM22_02 intersected 175 g/t silver, 5.4% zinc, and 0.2% lead (342 g/t AgEq*) over 1.10 meters from a hole depth of 53.70 to 54.80 meters and other mineralization encountered at various depths (see Table 2). The north-easterly extension of the KL zone requires further drill testing between these new holes and previous holes to verify the continuity of the zone.

(ii) Carbonate Belt: Fifteen holes were conducted to test areas of oxidized mantle and mineralization on surface and/or identified from trenching. A majority of these holes were drilled oblique to the Main Zone veins but perpendicular to the bedding of interlayered skarnified and limestone units in an area covering 500 meters by 900 meters (see Plate 1). Oxidized areas are thought to be associated with fractures and possible epithermal alteration. Further testing of visible mantos around the M Zone with holes SHM22_06 and SHM22_15 provided some impressive results. Hole SHM22_06 intersected 813 g/t AgEq* over 8.25 meters (at a depth of 23.15 - 31.40 meters) including a 0.60 meter intersection of 2,827 g/t silver, 18.7% zinc, and 1.6% lead at a hole depth intercept of 25.60 - 26.20 meters, and another significant 0.60 meter intersection of 205 g/t silver, 6.1% zinc, and 7.5 % lead at a depth of 27.60 - 28.20 meters. SHM22_15 intersected a 5.95 meter section (at a depth 49.00 - 54.95 meters) grading 232 g/t AgEq* including a 0.90 meter intersection (at a depth of 50.60 - 51.50 meters) grading 80 g/t silver, 17.5% zinc, and 0.4% lead. Further detailed logging and sampling of 2022 drill core will be conducted early in the 2023 field season. Further assay intervals are listed in Table 3.

Plate 1: Illustration of Preliminary Drilling of the "Carbonate Belt"

(iii) The St. Patrick Vein: a new vein occurrence called the St. Patrick Vein occurs west of the Main Vein and appears to be a parallel structure with a possible extent of up to 900 meters or greater. The vein at surface is noted to be comprised of pyrite, sphalerite, galena, argentite, freigerbite and chalcopyrite mineralization which were observed and noted to have a thickness of between 1.50 - 3.00 meters. The vein was discovered as a result of holes SHM22_03 and SHM22_13 that were both designed to test a visible manto in the K area of the Main Zone (see Plate 2). SHM22_03 intersected 171 g/t AgEq* over 6.70 meters at a hole depth of 120.7 - 127.4 meters.

Hole SHM22_13 intersected 20.10 meters of 128 g/t AgEq* at hole depths of 31.80 - 51.90 meters including a 6.60 meter section (at 44.25 - 48.70 meters) grading 204 g/t AgEq* including a 0.75 meter section of 14 g/t silver, 14.4% zinc, and 0.2% lead. On the surface, the vein comprised of quartz with colloform textures suggesting an epithermal origin. This postulated epithermal relationship requires further verification. This includes trenching and drilling of the vein to determine its grade and continuity. Further assay intervals are listed in Table 4.

Plate 2: Outline of Manto Area Associated with K Area of Main Zone

(iv) T1 Conductor: Six holes (SH22_1A, SH22_1, SH22_18, SH22_08, SH22_04, and SH22_03) for a total of 1,640.40 meters were completed to conduct a preliminary testing of the T1 Conductor. Drilling encountered disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization in a granite-granodiorite and dioritic/monzonitic dikes. Drilling also intersected thin veinlets of quartz-calcite with incipient mineralization of pyrite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite but not in dimensions of any economic importance. Of importance to note was that some of the targets within this area could not be drilled due to extremely poor ground conditions from unusually high levels of spring runoff and that a majority of the T1 area remains untested. The drilling, trenching, and mapping efforts are also yet to provide an explanation for the significant geochemical soil anomalies in the T1 area.

(v) T4 Conductor: Only two holes (SH22_09 and SH22_10) comprising of a total of 434.56 meters were conducted to complete a preliminary testing of the T4 Conductor. The holes intersected altered schists with disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization ranging from 1-3%, with sporadic concentrations greater than 5%. This section of core was subjected to limited assaying, but upon further review by management this section will be further tested early in the 2023 program. Only three samples were selected from SH22_09 (198.00 meters to end of hole, 210.25 meters). Four samples collected from SH22_10 (222.55 - 227.80 meters) yielding no significant results.

*The silver equivalent grade calculations are based on market prices as of the morning of April 12, 2023 and are provided for comparative purposes only. Prices used were silver at $882.90/kg, zinc at $2.76/kg, and lead at $2.11/kg, with no sample cut-off grade or possible recoveries applied.

In conclusion, variable results were achieved from the 2022 drill program. Of particular noted value:

The identification of the St. Patrick Vein. This vein has a potentially significant strike length, and has associated with it silver-lead-zinc-copper mineralization deemed to be of epithermal origin;

A newly developed postulated epithermal relationship with the currently known mineralized vein occurrences at Silver Hart could have significant implications for exploration strategies, and therefore deserves further investigation;

A possible extension in excess of 200 meters of the KL area of the Main Zone veins;

Several significant intersections within the "carbonate belt"; and,

The source of the significant geochemical anomalies coincident with geophysical anomalies in the T1 and T4 areas has yet to be determined as they have been subjected to limited drill coverage and testing. Thick quaternary cover in these areas reduces the effectiveness of trenching as an exploration tool.

John Bossio, Chair noted, "It is evident that mineralization at Silver Hart is not limited to the vein system and the potential to find significant skarn-related and/or carbonate replacement style deposits still exists. The Board feels it is now important to conduct a review of over 15 years of exploration at Silver Hart in order to gain a better understanding of the mineralizing system that will aid in pinpointing new targets outside of the vein systems."

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO notes, "In this drill campaign with the exception of a couple of holes we did not focus on drilling the vein system which has been the focus of every previous drilling campaign at Silver Hart. The program indicated that significant potential for mineralization exists within the sedimentary sequences, in contact areas with the intrusives, and in areas there appears to be possible evidence of an epithermal origin for some of the mineralization that has never previously been identified. The program also served to identify the potential for additional vein structures which also can result in a significant expansion of the current resource."

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC, Yukon and Newfoundland, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife project (British Columbia), located in very close proximity to one of the world's highest grade underground silver-lead-zinc mines in the world (owned by Coeur Mining Inc.), the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy claims located 7km west of the Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova (optioned to Highbank Mining Inc.), and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC Metals Ltd.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (+52) 669 198 8503

kbrewer80@hotmail.com

CMC Metals Ltd.

Suite 1000-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer directly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

Table 1: List of diamond drill holes completed in 2022

Hole ID Easting* Northing* Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip(°) Length (m) M22_04 405119 6689735 1460 130 -60 124.36 SH22_1A 403887 6689822 1434 55 -60 199.95 SH22_01 404197 6690236 1357 55 -60 234.09 SH22_18 404005 6689608 1427 55 -60 270.66 SH22_08 404001 6689751 1399 55 -60 294.74 SH22_04 404064 6689779 1393 55 -60 276.45 SH22_03 404021 6689874 1393 250 -45 364.54 SH22_09 405475 6689675 1380 233 -45 201.78 SH22_10 405486 6689578 1372 233 -45 233.78 SHM_01 405142 6689464 1469 270 -45 224.30 SHM_02 405122 6689642 1459 270 -45 154.20 SHM_03 404887 6689359 1515 250 -45 151.15 SHM_04 405172 6689014 1497 250 -45 163.50 SHM_05 405250 6689007 1475 250 -45 132.90 SHM_06 404973 6689119 1522 250 -45 154.25 SHM_07 404981 6689252 1530 250 -45 138.99 SHM_08 404886 6689430 1521 250 -45 47.55 SHM_09 405064 6689609 1475 250 -45 32.30 SHM_10 405140 6689570 1463 270 -45 163.90 SHM_11 405066 6689502 1478 270 -45 132.89 SHM_12 405222 6689721 1422 250 -50 178.60 SHM_13 404877 6689340 1513 270 -60 160.60 SHM_14 404893 6689424 1521 270 -45 59.75 SHM_15 404985 6689150 1515 250 -60 129.85 SHM_16 405116 6689735 1457 130 -45 178.90 TOTAL 4403.98

*NAD83, UTM Zone 11N

Table 2: Highlights of holes M22_04, SHM22_02 and _16 - Extension of KL Vein, Main Zone

BHID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (ppm) Zn (%) Pb (ppm) M22_04 38.4 39.5 1.1 1.1 10 1.5 M22_04 57.95 59 1.05 5.7 1.2 446 M22_04 64.3 65 0.7 23.5 1.5 1462 SHM 22-16 59.6 60.5 0.9 9.7 1.6 712 SHM 22-16 60.5 61.3 0.8 19.5 4.6 1308 SHM 22-16 66.15 66.65 0.5 62.8 7.1 383 SHM 22-16 66.65 67.65 1 19.5 0.72 784 SHM 22-16 67.65 68.9 1.25 21.8 0.3806 527 SHM 22-16 122.15 122.7 0.55 11.2 0.0185 9 SHM 22-16 126.15 126.75 0.6 20.5 0.3586 910 SHM 22-16 129.3 130.15 0.85 15.4 0.0235 1.5 SHM 22-16 130.15 131.65 1.5 16.7 0.0392 11 SHM 22-16 131.65 132.6 0.95 18.5 0.0358 1.5 SHM 22-16 132.6 134.05 1.45 28.1 0.05 1.5 SHM 22-16 134.05 135.1 1.05 20.8 0.0379 1.5 SHM 22-16 136.25 136.95 0.7 10 0.0419 6 SHM 22-16 136.95 137.5 0.55 14 0.0218 1.5 SHM 22-16 137.5 138.1 0.6 20 0.0881 9 SHM 22-16 143.15 144 0.85 28.7 0.1 1.5 SHM 22-16 144 144.8 0.8 21.8 0.0522 6 SHM 22-16 144.8 145.4 0.6 320 1.5 2785 SHM22_02 3.05 3.96 0.91 10.3 1.2 107 SHM22_02 3.96 5.1 1.14 10.9 0.8751 207 SHM22_02 7.6 9.1 1.5 46.3 0.3172 162 SHM22_02 22.5 23.5 1 3.7 1.6 319 SHM22_02 23.5 24.3 0.8 44.1 3.3 584 SHM22_02 24.3 25.5 1.2 8.4 5.1 503 SHM22_02 30.2 31.5 1.3 12.8 2.6 1076 SHM22_02 31.5 32.9 1.4 14.7 0.984 789 SHM22_02 53.7 54.8 1.1 175 5.4 1627 SHM22_02 54.8 56.2 1.4 43.6 0.5781 442 SHM22_02 56.2 56.8 0.6 11.7 0.8803 202 SHM22_02 56.8 57.5 0.7 4.5 0.7943 329 SHM22_02 57.5 58.5 1 38.6 0.4041 1194 SHM22_02 58.5 59.3 0.8 19.9 0.6764 232 SHM22_02 59.3 60.4 1.1 4 0.5544 143 SHM22_02 60.4 61.4 1 4.9 1.2 251 SHM22_02 61.4 62.2 0.8 44.1 1.3 2272 SHM22_02 76.05 77.2 1.15 34.7 0.9037 2458 SHM22_02 77.2 78.5 1.3 8.4 2.1 1483 SHM22_02 78.5 79.6 1.1 7.1 0.6012 601 SHM22_02 79.6 80.8 1.2 85 2.5 3836 SHM22_02 87.3 87.9 0.6 30.4 0.4601 777 SHM22_02 93.25 94.3 1.05 4.3 1.2 57 SHM22_02 94.3 95.1 0.8 11.7 0.2596 521 SHM22_02 95.1 95.6 0.5 20.7 1.6 2080 SHM22_02 95.6 96.3 0.7 13.6 0.5031 1584 SHM22_02 106.5 109 2.5 16 0.5955 866 SHM22_02 109 109.8 0.8 22.5 0.5272 310 SHM22_02 109.8 110.5 0.7 2.7 0.332 469 SHM22_02 110.5 111.55 1.05 14.5 1.4 3416 SHM22_02 111.55 113.4 1.85 20.8 0.2711 338 SHM22_02 127.5 128.4 0.9 17.1 0.326 1204 SHM22_02 128.4 129 0.6 14 0.3262 519 SHM22_02 136.5 137.3 0.8 15.7 0.5568 647 SHM22_02 137.3 139.2 1.9 6.3 0.7479 346 SHM22_02 139.2 139.7 0.5 22.9 0.2321 514

Table 3: Highlights of holes SHM22_06 and _15 in the K area - Main Zone and "Carbonate Belt"

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (ppm) Zn (%) Pb (ppm) SHM22_15 49 49.9 0.9 3.6 2.5 775 SHM22_15 49.9 50.6 0.7 32.1 4.4 6569 SHM22_15 50.6 51.5 0.9 79.6 17.5 4095 SHM22_15 51.5 52.1 0.6 17 5.7 716 SHM22_15 52.1 53.6 1.5 14.1 2.7 3551 SHM22_15 53.6 54.45 0.85 17.6 2 11000 SHM22_15 54.45 54.95 0.5 11.3 2.7 1852 SHM22_06 9.6 10.5 0.9 18.3 0.1039 244 SHM22_06 16.5 17.4 0.9 12 0.1016 603 SHM22_06 17.4 17.8 0.4 34.6 2 9620 SHM22_06 17.8 18.3 0.5 18.3 0.576 2673 SHM22_06 18.3 18.95 0.65 34.3 0.5782 2296 SHM22_06 21 21.7 0.7 13.5 2 4004 SHM22_06 23.15 24 0.85 22.1 2.4 4497 SHM22_06 24 25 1 174 3.5 35000 SHM22_06 25 25.6 0.6 109 3 15000 SHM22_06 25.6 26.2 0.6 2827 18.7 16000 SHM22_06 26.2 27.15 0.95 14.1 3.8 1434 SHM22_06 27.15 27.6 0.45 10.7 1.9 870 SHM22_06 27.6 28.2 0.6 205 6.1 75000 SHM22_06 28.2 29 0.8 12.3 2.7 3354 SHM22_06 29 29.5 0.5 497 2.8 33000 SHM22_06 29.5 30.3 0.8 6.3 0.1059 138 SHM22_06 30.3 31.4 1.1 79.7 4.9 15000

Table 4: Highlights of holes SHM22_03 and _13 in the M Zone area and "Carbonate Belt"

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (ppm) Zn % Pb (ppm) SHM22_03 32.48 33.15 0.67 15.7 0.8295 423 SHM22_03 33.15 33.77 0.62 12.1 0.4289 1258 SHM22_03 33.77 35.35 1.58 16.2 1.6 2480 SHM22_03 36.76 37.33 0.57 8 1.1 749 SHM22_03 37.33 38.4 1.07 7.3 2.6 864 SHM22_03 38.4 39.6 1.2 7.2 5.9 521 SHM22_03 39.6 40.8 1.2 3.6 1.7 246 SHM22_03 45.2 46.66 1.46 17.8 2.7 1539 SHM22_03 46.66 47.78 1.12 13.2 2.2 332 SHM22_03 47.78 48.86 1.08 9.3 2 175 SHM22_03 48.86 49.67 0.81 5.7 2.6 166 SHM22_03 49.67 50.52 0.85 13.2 2.3 477 SHM22_03 50.52 51.65 1.13 8.9 3.7 200 SHM22_03 51.65 52.2 0.55 1.3 1.4 163 SHM22_03 52.2 53.1 0.9 19.5 5.8 297 SHM22_03 53.1 53.8 0.7 5.8 4.2 317 SHM22_03 53.8 57.1 3.3 5 2.6 438 SHM22_03 120.7 121.2 0.5 12.4 1.6 388 SHM22_03 121.2 121.9 0.7 18.6 5.9 273 SHM22_03 121.9 122.3 0.4 60.4 13.9 1098 SHM22_03 122.3 122.9 0.6 14.5 3.5 198 SHM22_03 122.9 123.3 0.4 9.1 1.3 171 SHM22_03 125.8 126.8 1 45.4 3.1 127 SHM22_03 126.8 127.4 0.6 12.3 2.6 143 SHM22_13 31.8 33.1 1.3 0.15 1.3 11 SHM22_13 33.1 34.1 1 0.3 2.6 50 SHM22_13 34.1 35.3 1.2 0.4 4.9 123 SHM22_13 35.3 36.25 0.95 7.5 4.7 1530 SHM22_13 36.25 37.3 1.05 0.6 2.1 35 SHM22_13 38.3 39.05 0.75 7.2 2.9 707 SHM22_13 39.05 40.15 1.1 4.3 2.6 542 SHM22_13 40.15 41.1 0.95 7.8 3.4 961 SHM22_13 41.1 42.4 1.3 9.4 6.4 305 SHM22_13 42.4 43.05 0.65 9.3 2.5 178 SHM22_13 43.4 44.25 0.85 4.5 2.1 1407 SHM22_13 44.25 45.6 1.35 5.4 5.3 1371 SHM22_13 45.6 47.1 1.5 12.2 4.3 257 SHM22_13 47.1 47.85 0.75 13.7 14.4 1914 SHM22_13 47.85 48.7 0.85 45.3 6.4 2856 SHM22_13 48.7 50.9 2.2 12.5 10.8 1759 SHM22_13 50.9 51.9 1 0.4 2.2 12 SHM22_13 91.1 92 0.9 46.7 2.7 123 SHM22_13 92 93.15 1.15 14.1 0.8039 101 SHM22_13 93.15 93.75 0.6 6.7 0.3883 795 SHM22_13 93.75 94.35 0.6 206 4.8 2926 SHM22_13 94.35 95.3 0.95 413 16.4 4359 SHM22_13 95.3 96.1 0.8 32 3 2961 SHM22_13 96.1 97.3 1.2 200 20.4 2342 SHM22_13 97.3 98.15 0.85 9.1 2.7 144 SHM22_13 99.25 100.1 0.85 46.1 3.8 836

