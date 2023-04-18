The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reunion Gold Corp, Numinus Wellness, Core Assets, Blockmate Ventures, BioVaxys Tech, Carlyle Commodities and Belmont Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, April 18, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reunion Gold Corp., Numinus Wellness, Core Assets, Blockmate Ventures, BioVaxys Tech, Carlyle Commodities and Belmont Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Reunion Gold Releases Additional Drill Results From Its Oko West Project in Guyana Including Hole D-243 Which Intersected 109.7 Metres of 5.59 g/t Au and Works Toward a Mid Year Maiden Resource Estimate

These results continue to confirm the grade and continuity of the Kairuni zone and expand the mineralized envelope, which remains open at depth below blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 - the Company continues to explore further zones along strike. Holes D-213, D-234, and D-243 continue to confirm the presence of higher-grade mineralized "shoots" within Block 4, which have been identified from previous drill results. These higher-grade shoots remain open at depth, below the extent of drilling completed to date.

Numinus Launches new Clinic Licensing Platform, the Numinus Network, to Accelerate Expansion

Licensing model enables Numinus to scale with limited capital investment and overhead. Provides practitioners with an alternate model, allowing them to retain ownership of their practice and performance while leveraging Numinus patient protocols. New partnership with Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. provides Numinus Network licensees with turn-key locations.

Core Assets Samples 19.5g/t Au at the Falcon Target

Core Assets Corp., is pleased to announce surficial assay results from the Falcon Target - a historic vein-hosted gold-silver occurrence located 950m north-northeast of the Jackie CRD Target at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project, north-central Blue Property; Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Blockmate Ventures Inc, is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary Hivello has beta launched an innovative application that enables an addressable market of more than 100 million internet users to earn up to US$20 per month in passive income, simply by contributing their idle computing resources.

Biovaxys Retains Maxim Group as Financial Advisor and Investment Banker

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is pleased to announce that it has retained New York City-based Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor and investment banker to provide general financial advisory and investment banking services, including strategic planning, assessment of potential strategic alliances and capital requirements, and advising the Company with respect to the process of obtaining a listing on a US national stock exchange.

Carlyle Intercepts 613.9 Meters of 0.55 g/t AuEq at Newton Project, BC, Including 18 Meters of 1.67 g/t AuEq and 33 Meters of 1.45 g/t AuEq

Carlyle Commodities Corp. is pleased to announce that is has received assays from its third and final drill hole from its Phase 1 drill program at its 100% owned Newton Gold-Silver Project near Williams Lake, British Columbia. The Newton Project is a low sulphide epithermal system. The system remains open in multiple directions, particularly to the west, northwest, north and at depth, within a highly prospective (24,000 hectare) land package that is workable all year-round.

