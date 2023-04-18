Gold Basin Appoints Monty Sutton as Chief Financial Officer and Stephen Pearce as Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, April 18, 2023 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V:GXX) (OTC:GXXFF) today announced the appointment of Mr. Monty Sutton as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Mr. Stephen Pearce as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Monty and Stephen to the Gold Basin team," stated Colin Smith, CEO. "Together, Messrs. Sutton and Pearce bring over 60 years of experience in capital markets and corporate governance, which will be a tremendous asset to the Company as we continue to advance the Gold Basin project."

Mr. Monty Sutton - CFO

Monty Sutton brings more than 35 years of experience in public markets, corporate governance, senior administration and accounting and has served on the management teams and boards for many private and publicly traded companies. Starting on the trade floor of the Vancouver Stock Exchange in 1987, Mr. Sutton worked most of his career as an Investment Advisor, Equities Trader, and Insurance Specialist with PI Financial Corp. During this time he focused on the resource exploration industry and participated in raising over CA$100 million while managing over 1,500 client accounts. Mr. Sutton then served as CFO for Exploits Discovery Corp. and Corporate Development Manager with eCobalt Solutions as it completed a base shelf prospectus for $100-million, raising over $30-million for the development of its Idaho cobalt project. Prior to joining PI in 1997 Mr. Sutton was a Senior Management Accountant with MacMillan Bloedel.

Mr. Stephen Pearce - Corporate Secretary

Mr. Stephen Pearce has 25 years of experience in mining and law. His current focus is on corporate and securities work and past experience includes mine management and operations. He sits on several boards and is the CFO of two mineral exploration companies. Mr. Pearce received his law degree from the University of British Columbia and an Honours Bachelors Degree in economics from York University with an emphasis on corporate finance. Stephen is active in his community and serves as President of WRAGS (Western Regional Advocacy Group Society), a non-profit organization which works in partnership with Sleep Country Canada to provide free mattresses to those in our community most in need.

In connection with the appointments of Messrs. Sutton and Pearce, the Company also announces that Kevin Lynn has resigned as the CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Kevin will serve as an advisor to the Company initially to ensure a smooth transition.

Colin Smith, CEO, commented: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Kevin for his service as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary over the last few years. We appreciate Kevin's contributions to the growth of Gold Basin, his continued support through the transition process, and wish him all the best going forward."

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including the Gold Basin Property located in the Gold Basin Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, which comprises five mineral rights and 294 unpatented mining claims totalling 30.8 square kilometres. A total of 74 new unpatented claims and an Option to acquire additional claims has expanded the total land footprint to 42 square kilometres. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

Gold Basin is a member of Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Colin Smith

Chief Executive Officer

