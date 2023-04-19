American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Prepares for 2023 Exploration Program on the Treaty Creek Joint Venture Project, Located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Cardston, April 19, 2023 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to report that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold announced that crews have been mobilized in preparation for the upcoming 2023 exploration program at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Crews are now transporting heavy equipment and drilling supplies to the Treaty Creek site along the winter access from the nearby Brucejack Mine Access Road and preparing the camps for the upcoming 2023 exploration campaign, which is anticipated to commence in early May.

The 2023 exploration program is anticipated to be comprised of a drill hole program totaling a minimum of 20,000 meters at the Goldstorm Deposit and will target the north and northeast mineral extensions where the 2021 and 2022 drill hole programs intercepted gold, copper and silver mineralization. These results contributed to a significantly upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate recently announced by the Corporation in a news release dated March 15, 2023 (the "March News Release"), which reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces (Moz) of gold equivalent (AuEQ) grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ.

In addition to the drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit, Tudor Gold plans to carry out exploration drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone ("PSZ") to follow up on six drill holes that were drilled in 2020 and 2021 which all intercepted gold and silver mineralization, highlighted by hole PS-21-06 which returned 118 meters of 0.66 g/t gold, 3.69 g/t silver and 31.5 meters of 0.84 g/t gold, 6.09 g/t silver. PSZ is a gold-dominant mineralized system measuring 1.3 kilometers in strike length and is located approximately 2.5 kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit and approximately 2.5 kilometers northeast from Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit near the southwestern boundary of the Treaty Claim block.





Image of mineralized zones on Treaty Creek



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/162953_e6d210b144d60997_0001full.jpg

Darren Blaney, American Creek CEO, commented: "We are excited to see this new phase of advancement getting underway at the project. Knowing that the Goldstorm drilling will be focused on the northern mineral extensions where the best gold, silver and copper results to date have been found means that this program has very strong potential to add significant value to the already impressive Goldstorm mineral resource.

"Further, additional focused drilling on the Perfectstorm Zone is the wildcard that could potentially open up a whole new outlook on the Treaty Creek project. We are very much looking forward to what the drill may discover here."

Tudor Gold also announced that it has engaged Tad Crowie (P. Eng.) and JDS Energy and Mining to oversee metallurgical testing on the Goldstorm Deposit, which currently involves an expanded preliminary testing program performed by Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd. Preliminary metallurgical testing reported to date by Tudor Gold has only been carried out on a small area of the 300 Horizon domain. The expanded metallurgical study is anticipated to include broad testing of the CS-600 and DS5 domains and specifically includes material that was drilled in the 2021 and 2022 drill campaigns. Tests will also be expanded on the 300H and Copper Belle domains to better understand the potential for metallurgical variability across the Goldstorm Deposit. Outcomes of metallurgical testing are expected to be announced once the results have been received and interpreted by Tudor Gold.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

