The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with ARway, Silver Bullet Mines, Galantas Gold, Lobe Sciences, Northstar Gold and Rover Metals Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, April 19, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with ARway, Silver Bullet Mines, Galantas Gold, Lobe Sciences, Northstar Gold and Rover Metals discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Harvard University Robotics and AR/VR Workshops Showcase ARway.ai, Snap, and Magic Leap's Spatial Computing and AR Platforms Capabilities

ARway.ai is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that ARway.ai's spatial computing technology was chosen with Snap and Magic Leap at the 2023 Harvard XR Hackathon, "The Dream/Hack", presented by the Harvard Robotics Club and the Harvard AR/VR Club.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Announces Cash Advance on First Order

SBMI has previously announced an order for 50 kilograms of silver from the Purchaser, which order has since been increased to 500 kilograms (17,600 oz) of silver. The Purchaser has indicated a willingness to purchase 17,600 oz of silver from SBMI every month for the foreseeable future. Management reasonably believes SBMI has the capability to fill such monthly orders.

Galantas Gold to Commence Drilling at the 10 km Gairloch Gold-Rich VMS Project

Galantas Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that drilling at the newly acquired Gairloch Project will commence in the coming weeks. Drill mobilization has commenced for an initial 800-metre program targeting the Kerry Road deposit, including testing the depth potential of near surface mineralization.

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia(TM) & Company

Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs. The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023. Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments, Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

Northstar Defines >1 KM Deep Allied Au-Cu Zone Magnetic Signature at Miller Gold Property

Northstar Gold Corp. announces that a high resolution airborne magnetic survey completed over the Company's 100%-owned, flagship Miller Gold Property situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, has identified a volumetrically large positive magnetic anomaly (SM-01) partially underplating the near-surface Allied Gold Zone and syenite stock.

Rover Metals Receives Exploration Drill Permit for Nevada Lithium Project

Rover Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has it received its exploration drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to further exploration at its Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project, NV, USA. The LGL project is located on approximately 6,000 acres of BLM land within the prolific southwest Nevada claystone lithium jurisdiction. The BLM permit allows for up to 30 drill holes to a depth of up to 90 meters per hole.

