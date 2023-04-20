West Red Lake Gold Mines Further Strengthens Management Team

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2023 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTC: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derek Teevan as Vice President, Community, and Mr. Maurice Mostert as Vice President, Technical Services.



Mr. Teevan is a respected executive with an extensive background in resource development from permitting through to operations. Derek has been involved with building diamond to gold mines overseeing over two billion in capital projects. He also spent time with Detour Gold Corporation (now Agnico Eagle Mines) as the SVP, Community Affairs. Along with his direct experience and family ties in Red Lake, he brings a proven track record of building government, employee and Indigenous partners' engagement and support. With a keen understanding of public policy, Mr. Teevan's strategic leadership has resulted in reduced regulatory burdens, while maximizing opportunities to reduce costs.

Mr. Mostert is a well-regarded expert in his field as a seasoned mining engineer. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in consulting and business leadership combined with a solid background in underground mining. Maurice holds a master's degree in mining engineering and a degree in Business Administration. He is a proud member of the CIM, a Fellow of the SAIMM, and a professional engineer registered in the province of British Columbia. Maurice started his career in the ultra-deep goldmines of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with Gold Fields. Maurice went on to work for SRK Consulting in Johannesburg where he had the privilege to work with and get to know two of the founding members. More recently he was the Area Manager of Western Canada for Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd., overseeing all operations within that area. Maurice has also done a wide variety of independent consulting for an array of mining companies globally, most recently supporting the underground operations for Evolution Mining at the neighboring Red Lake Complex. His work experience has allowed him to effectively work with diverse groups of all sizes. The Company looks to leverage Maurice's proven track record of delivering successful projects as he oversees the technical strategy for the advancement of the Madsen mine in Red Lake, Ontario.

Tom Meredith, CEO, stated, "We are very fortunate to have attracted this level of talent. Not only does it serve as a testament to the quality of our assets, but it is also a glowing endorsement of the future vision for the Company. Derek and Maurice's contributions will be instrumental in the growth of West Red Lake Gold."

West Red Lake Gold's Rowan Property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource of 2,790,700 tonnes at an average grade of 9.2 grams per tonne Au containing 827,462 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.8 grams per tonne Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report authored by John Kita, P.Eng., filed December 31, 2022 on sedar.com). The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8 kilometer strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and dedicated to creating value for its shareholders by discovering new gold mines in the highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. This district has yielded 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. The Company recently entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Madsen Gold Mine and its associated 47 Km2 highly prospective land package. WRLG also holds an extensive property position spanning 3,100 hectares in West Red Lake, including three former gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit - that are wholly owned by the Company. The West Red Lake Project covers a 12-kilometer strike length along the Pipestone Bay St. Paul Deformation Zone, and WRLG plans to continue exploring this property along strike and to depth aggressively in 2023.

