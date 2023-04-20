Millennial Reminds Shareholders To Vote To Approve The Proposed Arrangement With Integra Resources

TSXV: MPM | OTCQB: MLPMF

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy deadline of April 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: MPM) (OTCQB: MLPMF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") reminds its shareholders to vote ahead of the upcoming special meeting of the shareholders of Millennial (the "Meeting") to be held on April 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time). The board of directors of Millennial unanimously recommends that Millennial shareholders vote FOR the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Millennial by Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra").

REASONS TO VOTE FOR THE ARRANGEMENT

Enhanced Scale & Diversification. The combined company of Integra and all of its subsidiaries after giving effect to the completion of the Arrangement (the "Combined Company") will have a portfolio that contains three of the top oxide heap leach gold-silver projects in the U.S. not currently controlled by a major mining company and will create a foundation for building a new, Great Basin focused, precious metals producer.

Strong Balance Sheet to Advance Projects. The Combined Company will have a significantly strengthened balance sheet allowing for meaningful advancement of key milestones at the DeLamar gold and silver project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar deposit and Florida Mountain deposit, the Wildcat property and the Mountain View property.

Improved Capital Markets Presence. The Combined Company is expected to have enhanced institutional investor following, increased size and trading liquidity in both Canada and the U.S., along with a strong equity research following.

Greater Potential for Value Creation. Combination of the DeLamar project, the Wildcat property and the Mountain View property, with a sequenced development strategy, is expected to result in greater value creation for the existing shareholders of Integra and Millennial that would not be possible on a standalone basis, balancing execution risks between the three projects.

Wheaton Partnership. Strategic equity partnership with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. provides transaction and project validation and creates a pathway to project financing with an industry leader.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN

The Meeting will be held at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, 3400 One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4, at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 26, 2023.

Vote using the

following methods

prior to the Meeting.





Registered Shareholders Shares held in shareholder's

name and represented by a

share certificate or DRS

advice Internet Vote online at: www.voteproxyonline.com Telephone or Fax Fax: 416-595-9593 Mail Return the form of proxy in

the postage paid envelope Beneficial Shareholders Shares held with a broker,

bank or other intermediary Vote online at: www.proxyvote.com Call or fax to the number(s)

listed on your voting

instruction form Return the voting instruction

form in the postage paid

envelope

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS AND VOTING ASSISTANCE

Millennial shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll Free) or 416-304-0211 (Outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

ABOUT MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Millennial Precious Metals (TSXV: MPM, OTCQB: MLPMF) is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its eight gold and silver projects located in Nevada and Arizona, USA. The Company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects located in Nevada: Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 776,000 ounces of oxide Au (60.8 million tonnes at 0.40 g/t Au; effective date of November 18, 2020) and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 427,000 ounces of oxide Au (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t Au; effective date of November 15, 2020). Technical reports titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Estimate for the Wildcat Project, Pershing County, Nevada, United States", dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of November 18, 2020 prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP), and "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mountain View Project, Washoe Country, Nevada, USA", dated November 25, 2020 with an effective date of November 15, 2020, prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP), are available on Millennial's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Millennial Precious Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing high-quality mining projects. The Company is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders by applying a systematic strategy to advance and de-risk all eight projects over the next few years.

Corporate Website: https://millennialpreciousmetals.com/

SOURCE Millennial Precious Metals Corp.