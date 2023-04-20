Hercules Silver Corp. Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, April 20, 2023 - Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: 8Q7) ("Hercules Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,750,000, including the full exercise of the agents' option. The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as part of a syndicate of agents including Research Capital Corporation and 3L Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 28,750,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The Common Shares and Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering (reduced to 3.0% in respect of certain purchasers) and issued to the Agents broker warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (reduced to 3.0% in respect of certain purchasers). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 Units. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. A material change report will be filed in connection with the related party participation in the Offering less than 21 days in advance of closing of the Offering as approval of the Offering occurred less than 21 days prior to closing. The Offering was approved by the board of directors of the Company, with the director participating in the Offering abstaining from the vote in respect thereof.

About Hercules Silver Corp.

Hercules Silver Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho.

The Hercules project is a disseminated silver-lead-zinc system with 28,000 meters of historical drilling across 3.5 kilometers of strike. The Company is well positioned for growth through the drill bit in 2023, having completed extensive surface exploration in 2022 consisting of soil & rock sampling, geological mapping, IP geophysics, and a 9-hole drill program.

The Company's management team brings significant exploration experience through the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

For further information please contact:

Chris Paul

CEO & Director

Telephone +1 (604) 449-6819

Email: cpaul@herculessilver.com

