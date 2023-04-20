Norsemont Appoints Nikolas Perrault to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, April 20th, 2023 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM), (OTC:NRRSF), (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nikolas Perrault to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Perrault is a Corporate Finance executive who, over the last 32 years, has built an international network of strategic relationships and has raised directly and indirectly hundreds of millions of dollars for public as well as private companies. He has considerable experience in securities trading, going-public transactions, capital markets, spin-offs, mergers, and acquisitions ("M&A") and other matters related to those fields.

Mr. Perrault is currently CEO of Twilight Capital, a capital market advisory consulting firm based in Montreal, which he founded in 2008. Twilight focuses its efforts primarily in the natural resources sector.

Previously, Mr. Perrault served as an investment executive with some of Canada's largest institutions. This includes National Bank, Merrill-Lynch, CIBC, and Scotia Capital.

Mr. Perrault graduated from Concordia University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997.

Nikolas was born in Rwanda and has spent decades traveling the world.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "We are pleased to attract someone of Nikolas's caliber to our board of directors. His strong background in corporate finance and development will benefit all stakeholders. We look forward to his guidance and direction in helping to advance Choquelimpie."

Kyle Haddow has resigned from the Board of Directors. Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for Kyle's hard work and dedication in advancing the Choquelimpie project and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. We look forward to his guidance as an advisory board member."

The company has granted 300,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants exercisable at a price of 31 cents per share for a period of five years which vest over two years and 35,000 Restricted Stock Units.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine.

Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill.

