Auxico Announces Light And Heavy Rare Earths Separation Results

MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) (OTCQB: AUXIF) (the "Company" or "Auxico") is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical testing conducted on rare earth concentrates from its Minastyc property in Colombia; please refer to Table 1 below.

Table 1

Formula Nd 2 O 3 Pr 6 O 11 Dy 2 O 3 Y 2 O 3 La 2 O 3 CeO 2 Sm 2 O 3 Gd 2 O 3 Er 2 O 3 Assay (%) 8.73 2.02 0.77 0.92 6.56 26.58 1.86 0.79 0.38



The above feed material of concentrate samples from Minastyc Property was processed into light and heavy rare earth concentrates, as per Table 2. The metallurgical testing was conducted by Coalia Lab in Thetford Mines, Québec, using various acid leach processes enhanced by ultrasound and calcination at various stages of the process. The results of the testing demonstrate the ability to produce commercial concentrates of light and heavy rare earths.

Table 2



Nd Pr Dy Tb Y La Ce Sm Gd Er Light REE 46.9 % 14.0 % 1.0 % 0.49 % 1.1 % 23.1 % 1.3 % 8.7 % 2.8 % 0.2 % Heavy REE 14.9 % 0.0 % 16.1 % 3.42 % 12.4 % 0.0 % 8.5 % 9.8 % 10.3 % 7.5 %



Of the light rare earths, the result of neodymium at 46.9% depicts a concentration of 5 times compared to the initial ore, and praseodymium 7 times; the value of neodymium oxide at current market price is approximately USD $48,000 per tonne (The Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, as of April 19, 2023). For the heavy rare earths, dysprosium has been concentrated 20 times compared to the initial feed; the market price of dysprosium oxide is approximately USD $280,000 per tonne, while the market price of terbium oxide is at USD $588,000 per tonne (The Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, as of April 19, 2023). The light and heavy rare earth concentrates in Table 2 will be the object of further metallurgical testing in order to produce elemental rare earths using ligand chemistry. Initial results indicate the recovery of 99% of neodymium, praseodymium, samarium and gadolinium.

According to Jack Lifton, an advisor to the Company, "the content of neodymium and praseodymium achieved by these processes in the light rare earth concentrates, and the content of terbium and dysprosium in the heavy earth concentrates, are commercial products ideally suited for the magnets in electric vehicle batteries."

The shift towards clean energy systems and a green economy is set to drive a substantial increase in demand to mineral markets. The energy sector, specifically batteries, magnets and advanced technologies, is emerging as a major driving force to the energy transition, with critical minerals at the foundation. One of the goals outlined by the Colombian Government is to prioritize the energy transition, and with global supply constraints on these minerals, Auxico's prospective production at its Minastyc property looks to play a predominant role in bridging this supply gap.

The work outlined above has been conducted by Central America Nickel Inc. (CAN), with patents to be filed near-term on this new testing process. According to a licensing agreement signed between Auxico and CAN, Auxico has the right to use proprietary processes and technologies developed by CAN on properties owned or controlled by Auxico.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc. of Science a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 3078246), is a qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and in relation to the Minastyc Project in Vichada Colombia. Mr. Ricardo Sierra is an independent technical consultant to Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG and on the OTCQB Market under symbol AUXIF. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

« signed. »

Mark Billings

Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

mb@auxicoresources.com

Cell: +1 514 296 1641

