Cvw Cleantech Reports 2022 Results

CALGARY, April 20, 2023 - CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSXV: CVW) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2022. For complete details, please refer to the Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2022, available on SEDAR: (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website: www.CVWCleanTech.com.

Highlights

During the year ended December 31, 2022, cash from financing activities contributed $9.9 million of cash, net of $495,000 in related financing fees. The balance of cash on hand at December 31, 2022 was $6.9 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, a private placement of units (shares and warrants) yielded $1.4 million in additional cash. The conversion of warrants yielded a further $450,000 in cash during December 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, CVW CleanTech reported net losses of $4.4 million or $0.04 per share. Non-cash charges recognized for stock-based compensation expense totaled $2.1 million in 2022.

A key priority for the business and a continuing focus is to ensure that commercial scale deployment of CVWTM technologies in the oil sands mining sector moves ahead in a timely fashion and delivers value to CVW CleanTech's shareholders. CVW CleanTech is also actively reviewing diversification opportunities to enhance our technology portfolio and identify additional value add opportunities. These include examining how the Company's technologies and resources could be applied in the clean technology industry, more broadly. Diversifying in this fashion, while retaining a focus on clean technology and the role it plays within decarbonization and the circular economy, has the potential to accelerate the growth of the business across multiple sectors and geographies while transforming the company into a leader in the clean tech space.

CVW CleanTech's CEO, Akshay Dubey said: "Our Company continues to progress towards commercialization of CVWTM technologies and is engaged in discussions with the major mining oil sands operators. We are excited at the prospect of deploying our technology to drive meaningful environmental change, while also recovering valuable commodities including critical minerals and hydrocarbons currently lost in waste streams. We are also keenly reviewing other opportunities to create shareholder value by utilizing our platform to further drive positive change with a goal of creating a more sustainable world."

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech Inc. is a clean technology innovator, working to develop sustainable technology solutions. The Company has developed a suite of technologies called Creating Value from Waste™ ("CVW™") that recovers bitumen, solvents, critical minerals and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings while significantly reducing their emissions and enhancing tailings management.

