Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling and Stripping Programs on the Hearst Project, Ontario

MONTREAL, April 24, 2023 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun a drilling and stripping program at the Hearst Project, located 25 minutes south of Hearst, Ontario. The drilling and stripping programs will test the spodumene-bearing Decoy pegmatite as well as the newly discovered Mantis and Firefly pegmatites.



Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Building on our momentum from the recent Anatacau West drill program, we look forward to the maiden results from the Decoy, Firefly and Mantis pegmatites. The region has historically seen minimal exploration and none of the pegmatites have been drilled for lithium. Concurrent to the planned drilling, we will also begin a major grassroot initiative to identify new pegmatites over an approximately eight-kilometre trend of prospective ground. We are thrilled to officially launch this new exploration program in Ontario and look forward to our next planned drill program at the Hanson Lake Project in Saskatchewan this summer."

2023 Hearst Drill Program

An initial 1,000-metre diamond drill program will test the strike extent and depth extension of the spodumene bearing Decoy pegmatite as well as the newly discovered Mantis and Firefly pegmatites. All three of these evolved pegmatites outcrop at surface allowing for efficient and cost-effective drilling near supportive infrastructure. Firefly and Mantis are evolved pegmatites having similar mineralogy and pXRF signatures as the spodumene-bearing Decoy pegmatite, although the former do not presently expose lithium-bearing zones.

The program will start at the Decoy pegmatite. A minimum of 4 holes are planned to test the width and eastern extent of the spodumene-bearing zone. Currently, Decoy is exposed over a strike length of approximately 65 meters, reaching a maximum width in excess of 20 meters at surface. Decimetric, pale green spodumene crystals are identifiable over at least 45 meters of strike length.

The Firefly and Mantis pegmatites were discovered in the fall of 2022 and are located roughly two kilometers southwest of Decoy. These pegmatites are exposed at surface in four separate outcrops and measure up to 95 metres by 26 metres in area and are open in all directions. A stripping program will determine the strike direction and width of the newly discovered pegmatites and hopefully exposed spodumene-bearing zones. The geological information gathered from the proposed stripping program at Firefly and Mantis will allow BRW to rapidly plan drilling at these two targets, if warranted.

Prospecting on the broader Hearst Project will also begin once the snow melts in May. The most prospective area in the Hearst Project is actively being logged by forestry companies and new roads and outcrop exposure will be greatly beneficial to BRW. More forestry logging is planned for 2023 and BRW will continue to prospect as new outcrops are uncovered. It is important to note that the planned roads and forestry operations are expected to follow the trend of evolved pegmatites that were found up to 8 kilometers south-west from the Decoy pegmatite.

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

