Ellis Martin Report: York Harbour Metals Inc.: Hits High Grade Copper Mineralization in Newfoundland

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Bruce Durham, CEO of York Harbour Metals Inc. (CVE:YORK) (OTCMKTS:YORKF) as the company drills 44.93m of 1.292% copper, confirming high-grade copper-zinc mineralization in phase 4 drilling program. York Harbour Metals Inc. is pleased to report the final assay results from its Phase 4 drilling program ("Phase 4") at the 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project") in western Newfoundland, Canada. These results further confirm the presence of high-grade copper-zinc mineralization, highlighting the potential for expanding mineral resources at the Project.In addition to these final Phase 4 assay results, the Company will provide an update on its current Phase 5 diamond drilling campaign, targeting new areas of potential high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/ML4NFO3S





York Harbour Metals Inc. (CVE:YORK) (OTCMKTS:YORKF) (FRA:5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour high-grade Copper-Zinc Project that includes a past-producing mine situated approximately 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area. The Company plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Drilling is also planned to test targets interpreted from the recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey that covered much of the property and that has confirmed the exploration potential of the Main Mine area as well as the potential for similar mineralization to occur in the No. 4 Brook, Pinnacle Pond, and the Sea-Level adit mineral showing areas.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





York Harbour Metals Inc. The Ellis Martin Report





Bruce Durham CEO, President, and Director T: 778-302-2257 E: info@yorkharbourmetals.com W: www.yorkharbourmetals.com