Brigadier Appoints Geoffrey Gold as Special Advisor

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Geoffrey Gold as Special Advisor for the Company.

Mr. Gold is a veteran communications advisor and resources industry analyst covering East Asian and Australian markets. In the minerals sector he established AJM Resources in 1986 (with Australian Journal of Mining, now AsiaPacific Journal of Mining) and leads social media services @AsianMining and @AseanStrategic on Twitter. He was convenor of the Australian Mining Chamber in Indonesia and is currently Chair for Minerals, Energy and Industry at the Australia Indonesia Business Council. He is the founder of Gold Communications and has served on private and public mining and service sector boards in Australia, Canada, and Southeast Asia.

"I'm pleased to join with the Brigadier team in championing investment to the discovery and mining of the critical minerals essential for building the infrastructure urgently required by energy transition policies", stated Geoffrey Gold. "Brigadier's projects align with my substantial interest in global lithium demand, particularly in Asia, and developing secure supply chains".

"We are excited to bring Geoffrey on as Special Advisor to the Company", stated Robert Birmingham, President of Brigadier Gold. "His regional expertise and mining connections will help introduce our company to a variety of sector partners and investors".

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

The Nemaska2 Project consists of 162 map-designated mining titles (Nemaska2 and Nemaska2 Extension) covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in northern Québec, approximately 160 kms east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 Project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium, and ~23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements include those relating to the timing, initiation and completion of exploration and drilling programs. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's ability to complete all payments and expenditures required under its mineral property option agreements; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

