Stria Lithium reports best result to date from winter drilling at Pontax Property including 9.27m at 1.86% Li2O confirming the potential of the deposit to host significantly wide and rich spodumene dykes at depth
APPENDIX B - Significant Intercepts
Significant intersections use a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O in pegmatite, no external dilution and internal dilution from wallrock accounted as 0%. Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision.
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
True Thickness
|
Vertical depth
|
Li2O
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(%)
|
975-22-030
|
178.40
|
180.40
|
2.00
|
1.31
|
132.45
|
0.64
|
216.60
|
219.30
|
2.70
|
1.83
|
158.81
|
0.85
|
975-23-035
|
No significant intercept
|
975-23-036
|
437.65
|
439.30
|
1.65
|
1.37
|
306.08
|
1.47
|
484.30
|
486.85
|
2.55
|
2.16
|
335.16
|
1.01
|
488.35
|
490.05
|
1.70
|
1.44
|
337.34
|
1.28
|
975-23-037
|
180.20
|
182.20
|
2.00
|
1.47
|
140.01
|
1.24
|
975-23-038
|
No significant intercept
|
975-23-039
|
206.60
|
207.95
|
1.35
|
1.01
|
154.63
|
1.66
|
214.80
|
218.05
|
3.25
|
2.44
|
161.23
|
1.47
|
226.45
|
229.10
|
2.65
|
1.99
|
169.39
|
1.10
|
235.55
|
238.15
|
2.60
|
1.96
|
175.90
|
1.22
|
975-23-040
|
367.75
|
379.55
|
11.80
|
9.27
|
277.83
|
1.86
|
383.20
|
386.10
|
2.90
|
2.29
|
285.33
|
2.26
|
390.25
|
394.10
|
3.85
|
3.04
|
290.44
|
0.88
APPENDIX C - Cross-sections
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Cross sections D, F, G, H and J, though Pontax Central looking towards the NE, showing the current released drillholes completed by Cygnus with intervals plus historic or pending drillholes with spodumene dyke location. Interval length expressed as true dyke thickness.
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
