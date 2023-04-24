Menü Artikel
Stria Lithium reports best result to date from winter drilling at Pontax Property including 9.27m at 1.86% Li2O confirming the potential of the deposit to host significantly wide and rich spodumene dykes at depth

2023-04-24

APPENDIX B - Significant Intercepts

Significant intersections use a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O in pegmatite, no external dilution and internal dilution from wallrock accounted as 0%. Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision.

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

True Thickness

Vertical depth

Li2O

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

975-22-030

178.40

180.40

2.00

1.31

132.45

0.64

216.60

219.30

2.70

1.83

158.81

0.85

975-23-035

No significant intercept

975-23-036

437.65

439.30

1.65

1.37

306.08

1.47

484.30

486.85

2.55

2.16

335.16

1.01

488.35

490.05

1.70

1.44

337.34

1.28

975-23-037

180.20

182.20

2.00

1.47

140.01

1.24

975-23-038

No significant intercept

975-23-039

206.60

207.95

1.35

1.01

154.63

1.66

214.80

218.05

3.25

2.44

161.23

1.47

226.45

229.10

2.65

1.99

169.39

1.10

235.55

238.15

2.60

1.96

175.90

1.22

975-23-040

367.75

379.55

11.80

9.27

277.83

1.86

383.20

386.10

2.90

2.29

285.33

2.26

390.25

394.10

3.85

3.04

290.44

0.88

APPENDIX C - Cross-sections


Cross sections D, F, G, H and J, though Pontax Central looking towards the NE, showing the current released drillholes completed by Cygnus with intervals plus historic or pending drillholes with spodumene dyke location. Interval length expressed as true dyke thickness.


Mineninfo

Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1131W
CA86330Y1051
www.strialithium.com
