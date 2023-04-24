Stria Lithium reports best result to date from winter drilling at Pontax Property including 9.27m at 1.86% Li2O confirming the potential of the deposit to host significantly wide and rich spodumene dykes at depth

APPENDIX B - Significant Intercepts

Significant intersections use a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2O in pegmatite, no external dilution and internal dilution from wallrock accounted as 0%. Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision.

Hole ID From To Interval True Thickness Vertical depth Li2O (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) 975-22-030 178.40 180.40 2.00 1.31 132.45 0.64 216.60 219.30 2.70 1.83 158.81 0.85 975-23-035 No significant intercept 975-23-036 437.65 439.30 1.65 1.37 306.08 1.47 484.30 486.85 2.55 2.16 335.16 1.01 488.35 490.05 1.70 1.44 337.34 1.28 975-23-037 180.20 182.20 2.00 1.47 140.01 1.24 975-23-038 No significant intercept 975-23-039 206.60 207.95 1.35 1.01 154.63 1.66 214.80 218.05 3.25 2.44 161.23 1.47 226.45 229.10 2.65 1.99 169.39 1.10 235.55 238.15 2.60 1.96 175.90 1.22 975-23-040 367.75 379.55 11.80 9.27 277.83 1.86 383.20 386.10 2.90 2.29 285.33 2.26 390.25 394.10 3.85 3.04 290.44 0.88

APPENDIX C - Cross-sections



Cross sections D, F, G, H and J, though Pontax Central looking towards the NE, showing the current released drillholes completed by Cygnus with intervals plus historic or pending drillholes with spodumene dyke location. Interval length expressed as true dyke thickness.



