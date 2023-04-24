Jervois Submits an ATVM Loan Application to the U.S. Department of Energy

24 April 2023 - (Australia) - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce it has submitted an application to the United States ("U.S.") Department of Energy (the "DOE") Loan Program Office to finance its proposed greenfield U.S. cobalt refinery. Additional information about the proposed U.S. cobalt refinery and next steps in advancing its design were outlined in the Company's ASX release, "Jervois pivots Kokkola refinery expansion BFS to United States" (18 April 2023).

The application was submitted under the DOE Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program (the "ATVM Loan Program"). The ATVM Loan Program provides loans to construct U.S. facilities to manufacture advanced technology vehicles and qualifying components used in those vehicles. Jervois is applying to fund its proposed U.S. cobalt refinery to produce cobalt sulphate for the nascent but rapidly emerging U.S. electric vehicle industry.

Jervois' application was submitted after engaging with the DOE Loan Program Office and the process requires additional steps to be completed, however, there can be no assurance the Company will secure any funding from the ATVM Loan Program. Jervois does not plan to update the market with respect to this ATVM Loan Program application, unless definitive steps are agreed with the DOE Loan Program Office to advance toward or fund the proposed U.S. refinery.

