Aldebaran Announces Execution of Investor Relations Agreement with Adelaide Capital

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that it has retained Adelaide Capital Markets Inc., a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, as an investor relations consultant, subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the agreement is for a period of three months unless otherwise extended.



Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with Aldebaran to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal road shows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication.

As consideration for services to be provided, the Company will pay Adelaide a cash fee of $30,000, payable in monthly instalments of $10,000, subject to the payment of additional fees of $500 per hour for services provided outside of business hours.

Adelaide neither holds any securities of the corporation nor has any interest, direct or indirect, in Aldebaran. Adelaide and its principals do not engage in market making activities and will restrict its services to public relations and investor relations counselling.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020 (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated March 22, 2021 - see news release dated March 22, 2021).

